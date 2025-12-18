Broncos' Week 16 bold predictions includes another wicked Bo Nix performance

The Denver Broncos can not only clinch the AFC West in Week 16, but they can also clinch the no. 1 overall seed. Denver is in a great spot but will have another tough matchup coming, as the 10-4 Jacksonville Jaguars come to town.

The Jags are on a winning streak of their own and are also seeing their QB, Trevor Lawrence, stack strong performances. This isn't going to be an easy game, so Denver will again have to be at their best.

Let's get into our weekly bold predictions for the game.

Bo Nix lights up the stat sheet again in latest Denver Broncos' bold predictions

Bo Nix has another four-touchdown performance

Bo Nix was playing out of his mind in Week 15. He tossed four touchdown passes in what could have been the best performance of his young career thus far, and most of the action came in the second half. It's clear that Nix and the offense have turned a corner in recent weeks, and the second-year QB is really heating up at the right time.

The Jaguars have a stingy defense, but so did the Packers, so Denver should be able to again move the ball down the field. Bo Nix keeps this hot-streak up in Week 16 in front of the home crowd and has another four-touchdown performance.

Broncos again come up with multiple interceptions

Across the Jacksonville Jaguars' first 11 games of the 2025 NFL Season, Trevor Lawrence had thrown 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He has not thrown an interception over the past three games, but he was putting the ball in harm's way recently. He has eight games with at least one interception, and two games with at least two picks.

Denver's defense was able to intercept the much more efficient Jordan Love two times in Week 15. Here in Week 16, the Broncos' defense comes up with at least two more interceptions.

Denver scores at least 30 points (again) and wins their 12th game in a row

How about the Broncos essentially just recreate their Week 15 performance? Denver's offense has truly been on a heater lately, and we've begun to see just how good this unit can be. Denver has been able to move the ball against some good defenses as well, so these strong performances aren't just coming against bad teams.

The Broncos score at least 30 points for the second game in a row and win their 12th-straight. Sure, Denver could very easily lose this one - winning 11 in a row is simply unheard of in the NFL, and while they have not lost since September, there is nothing wrong with thinking a loss is coming.

But what if that simply does not happen?

Not many of us thought this team was going to win 11 games in a row. They've proven even the most devoted believers wrong to an extent. The Broncos keep their foot on the gas and win their 12th game in a row on Sunday.