Bo Nix is on the doorstep of NFL History in Week 16 matchup with Jaguars

While Broncos fans already know that Bo Nix is the real deal, many around the NFL are finally beginning to realize what many of us already knew. Nix has been playing on a different level in recent weeks and has been one of the best quarterbacks in football during Denver's 11-game winning streak. He appears to be the true franchise quarterback for the Broncos and is in a perfect situation with Sean Payton.

As Nix's strong play continues, as it has over the past 11 games, he continues to make inroads on various levels of history, both team history and league history. Nix is already closing in on the most wins by an NFL quarterback in his first two seasons, which is incredible considering he started 0-2 his rookie season, and is close on several key passing stats. What he has done is truly incredible.

Another improbable stat popped up regarding Nix, and this one is a little more interesting for Broncos fans. Although he was initially a Colt, any time a quarterback is mentioned in the same vein as Peyton Manning, it typically ends well. For Nix, this would be a great mark to be able to hit.

Bo Nix can join Peyton Manning and Justin Herbert with this performance on Sunday against the Jaguars

If Nix can hit the 244 passing yard mark with two scores on Sunday, he would tie Manning and Herbert as just the third quarterback in NFL history with at least 3,500 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns in each of his first two seasons as a professional. Nix has turned in two incredible seasons to begin his pro career, but this would be an incredible notch in his cap. Knowing how well Bo handles these types of events, he'll mention how humbled he is, but that the job isn't done yet.

Many Broncos fans had high hopes for Nix when the Broncos selected him, but he has blown past even the most reasonable expectations for him. He is putting together a late MVP push, and is quickly becoming one of the most dependable and clutch quarterbacks in the league. With another win over the Jagaurs, he'd cement himself as an undoubted winner in the NFL.

On top of what Broncos fans already know, Nix reaching history that would tie him with Herbert and Manning would be an incredible accomplishment for the incredible Broncos quarterback. He should have a chance to be able to do so against the Jaguars, especially considering the game will be at Mile High.