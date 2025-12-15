The Denver Broncos continue their winning streak by defeating the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 15 with a 34-26 score, officially securing their playoff spot and improving to 12-2 in the 2025 season. This marks their best win-loss record since the 2015-16 season (12-4). With two games remaining, Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and the team can have the playoffs at Empower Field at Mile High, as they are currently the number one seed in the AFC Conference.

Since he was drafted 12th overall out of Oregon in 2024, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has proven that he is truly the franchise guy for Denver. Through two NFL career seasons, Nix has not missed the playoffs. Bo Nix has a 22-9 win-loss record so far throughout his NFL career, and there is an interesting stat regarding these numbers.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix got his ninth straight win over an NFC team:

With the Week 15 win over the Green Bay Packers, not only did the Broncos move to 12-2 in the 2025-26 season, but quarterback Bo Nix got his ninth victory in two seasons over an NFC Conference team. In 2024, during his rookie season, the Broncos faced five teams from that conference. Denver won four out of those five games, with the only loss being in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Nix's NFL debut.

Following that loss at Lumen Field, the Broncos defeated all four NFC South teams. Their first win of last season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road at Raymond James Stadium by a 26-7 score. Following that win, Denver defeated the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in back-to-back weeks, and finished the sweep with a dominant 38-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. The Broncos scored 145 points in those five games, allowing 63.

In 2025, the Broncos had to face five NFC teams, defeating all five. From the five, their most recent one was on Sunday, Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers. The other four against NFC East teams. Denver defeated the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at home, while winning over the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders on the road. The Broncos scored 169 points in those five games, allowing 125.

Not only have the Broncos been almost unstoppable against NFC teams in the past two years, but Bo Nix has dominated them. Stat-wise, in those ten games, he has 2,500 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 5 rushing touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.