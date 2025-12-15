Bo Nix had the perfect mic drop moment after Broncos win vs. Packers

The Denver Broncos got an epic 34-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the Mile High City in Week 15, proving a lot of people wrong in the process.

Some of the folks who were wrong about the Broncos in this game reside in Vegas: The oddsmakers. The Broncos were considered 2.5-point underdogs by the folks in Vegas, and they not only covered, but blew that out of the water by winning by eight points overall.

After the win, CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson caught up with Bo Nix and asked him about winning against the Packers despite being underdogs going into the game. He had an absolute mic drop moment in response.

Bo Nix claps back at being considered underdogs after Broncos win vs. Packers

"You were the underdogs..." - @tracywolfson



"We're the overdogs" - Bo Nix

Absolutely hilarious.

When he was asked earlier in the week about being an underdog in this game, despite the Broncos having won 11-straight at home (now 12), Nix simply responded, "I don’t really care. My mom thinks we’ll win, so that’s all that matters.”

The guy is completely unflappable. He operates completely unfazed. And he was absolutely dialed in for this win against the Green Bay Packers.

Nix had another 300-yard game for the Broncos' offense, spreading the ball out to his receivers effectively, converting in some big situations, and coming through clutch in the red zone. The Broncos were 4-for-4 in their red zone attempts against the Packers, and Nix was the reason it all happened.

Courtland Sutton had a 100-yard game. Troy Franklin caught everything thrown his way. Marvin MIms made some big plays. The offense was humming, especially the passing game, and Nix looked locked in for the majority of this game.

The turning point in the game was in the second half after a bogus pass interference penalty was called on Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (again). The Packers scored on the very next play, a 40-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs. The Broncos did nothing with their ensuing offensive possession, and it seemed like it could start really swinging in the Packers' favor.

But then Pat Surtain II happened...

Surtain picked off his first pass of the season, and it couldn't have come at a better time. The offense capitalized, and the defense got some momentum going in a big way.

And it really comes down to which team made more plays in this game. The Broncos overcame some bad calls by the officials. They overcame a fumble on the first drive by RJ Harvey. And they won decisively. Maybe they are the "overdogs" after all.