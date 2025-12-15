Bo Nix has career-best performance in Broncos' massive Week 15 win

Much of the NFL world picked the Green Bay Packers to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 15, and it seems like some are still saying that the Broncos are 'frauds,' primarily arguing that this team can't keep winning by these slim margins.

There is only so much validity in that argument, though, and a lot of how the Broncos are going to be perceived in the NFL world hinged on the Week 15 result. Well, after a very rocky start, the team really buttoned things up in the second half and held on for the eight-point victory.

The Packers are a juggernaut, so this game was not going to be a blowout, and it quickly turned into a shootout. Fortunately, when the stakes got higher as the game went on, Broncos' QB Bo Nix continued to play well and may have had the best performance of his young career in Denver's latest victory.

Bo Nix was outstanding for the Denver Broncos in Week 15

Many people in the NFL world simply do not think Bo Nix is that good, and it's such an odd thing to see them argue, as Nix has continually come through in high-stakes situations for the Denver Broncos, leading numerous second-half and fourth quarter comebacks, and that continued in Week 15.

But what stood out about this game is not only how good the Packers are, but how well Nix played. He tossed a whopping four touchdown passes in Week 15 against a very well coached defense. The Packers' defensive coordinator is Jeff Hafley, and his name is on many shortlists for a potential head coach job this coming offseason.

Nix was 23/34 for 302 yards and four touchdowns on the day, his best performance of the 2025 NFL Season, and, given the circumstances, the best performance of his young NFL career. Not only did Nix play out of his mind in this game, but he was surgical at times, and that might be putting it lightly.

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos move to 12-2 on the season, are in first place in the AFC Playoff Picture, and have officially clinched a playoff spot for the second season in a row. This is real, Broncos Country.