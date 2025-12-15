Broncos' clinching scenario for AFC West title is clear as day after Week 15 win

The Denver Broncos again did not make it look easy, but they were able to beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, earning their 12th win of the season and 11th in a row, which is almost hard to believe at this poitn.

Denver also got a bit of help in Week 15, as the New England Patriots lost and dropped to 11-3, which means the Broncos are now clear an entire game over the Patriots with just three left to play. The Buffalo Bills actually mounted a 21-point comeback against the Patriots for the win. The LA Chargers did beat the Kansas City Chiefs and moved to 10-4, so they are still alive for the division title.

However, this win was huge for the Denver Broncos, as they can clinch the AFC West title if two realistic things happen in Week 16.

Broncos can win AFC West with win in Week 16 and a LA Chargers' loss

The Los Angeles Chargers are 10-4 on the season and will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 16. The Denver Broncos are 12-2 and host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. All that needs to happen in Week 16 for the Broncos to clinch the AFC West title in 2025 is for the Chargers to lose to the Cowboys, and the Broncos to beat the Jaguars.

That fifth loss and 13th win would seal the deal, as all LA could then do in that scenario is win out for a 12-5 record, but Denver would already be at 13 wins. If that does not happen, the Broncos would have to wait another week to clinch the AFC West, something that the team is very likely winning this year.

The Los Angeles Chargers have struggled along the offensive line this year, and that unit is really being held together by duct tape at this point. The Broncos are a healthier and better team, so they should be able to close this thing out in the coming weeks.

But it is now official - the Denver Broncos can win the AFC West in Week 16.