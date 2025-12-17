Former Broncos QB just took a right hook from his new head coach

It wasn't an easy decision for Zach Wilson to leave the Denver Broncos in the 2025 offseason, even being the team's third quarterback. Wilson, a former top pick of the New York Jets, spent a year with the Broncos rehabbing his value and had an opportunity to go and be Tua Tagovailoa's backup with the Dolphins this offseason.

He took that opportunity, but recently got a proverbial right hook to the chin when the Dolphins actually decided to bench a struggling Tagovailoa, only to start rookie Quinn Ewers in his place. Not Zach Wilson.

Even with a nice payday in the offseason, Wilson has to be feeling like he was completely lied to.

Former Broncos QB Zach Wilson gets hosed by Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel

The #Dolphins paid Zach Wilson $6 million to come in and back up Tua Tagovailoa but it’s Quinn Ewers, the seventh-rounder who showed promise in camp and the preseason, that gets the ball against the #Bengals Sunday. His chance to make a statement to be the guy moving forward. pic.twitter.com/gGliZS4YHE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 17, 2025

Wilson was impressive in his limited preseason snaps with the Broncos, showing off his big-time arm talent and athletic traits. Nobody expected him to go into Miami and beat Tagovailoa in an offseason competition or anything like that, but I think it was fair to expect him to play in this kind of scenario.

The Dolphins are rolling with Ewers instead.

And because of that, Wilson has to be wondering if he made the right decision this offseason going to Miami. Of course, that may have been the team offering him the most money, and you have to take those opportunities when they come in the NFL. It will be fascinating, however, to see what happens to his market now in the 2026 offseason.

Wilson is still a young player with top-flight traits. Given what we've seen with other reclamation projects in recent years, it's not really out of the question to think he could still emerge as a high-tier backup and spot-starter option elsewhere.

But at the same time, if Mike McDaniel feels like Ewers is a better option at this point?

Maybe that is indicative of how Wilson has looked in practice. Maybe it's just because the Dolphins' coaching staff is more interested in a guy who is going to be on the roster next year.

This is a clear message being sent by the Dolphins that they never viewed Wilson as a true reclamation project, and not really even as a top-quality backup. In fact, their handling of Wilson this year makes it odd that they decided to bring him onto the roster in the first place.

We'll see what kind of market Wilson has after this season, but with Sam Ehlinger proving his loyalty to the Broncos all throughout this season, a return to Denver feels less than likely.