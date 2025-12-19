Dan Orlovsky casually disrespected Broncos after epic Seahawks-Rams battle

People in the media and football world can disrespect the Denver Broncos all the way to a win in Super Bowl LX for all that anyone in Broncos Country cares. Ultimately, being unanimously thought of as the #1 team in the NFL is not important by comparison to actually being the best team in the NFL.

Still, it's tiring and annoying to have to constantly be dealing with national disrespect, even if a lot of folks have changed their tune on the Broncos this season.

Typically, one of the media members who is nicest to the Broncos is ESPN's Dan Orlovsky. However, after the epic clash between the Seahawks and Rams on Thursday night, Orlovsky let his true feelings about the Broncos be known. And he just casually disrespected them on his platform.

Dan Orlovsky disrespects Broncos after Rams-Seahawks blockbuster

What a game

What a comeback



Great for Sam



2 best teams in football. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 19, 2025

The "2 best teams in football" eh?

I guess Orlovsky has the Broncos as his third-best team in the NFL right now. We'll give him the benefit of the doubt on that one.

The Rams and Seahawks played in probably the best Thursday night game you will ever see, an epic come-from-behind win by the Seahawks in overtime. The Rams had a 30-14 lead in the 4th quarter of that game before multiple special teams debacles doomed them in a loss.

The Rams allowed a punt return touchdown to Rashid Shaheed, acquired by the Seahawks at the trade deadline. Then, they missed a field goal to extend their lead, keeping the door open for Seattle to complete the comeback.

There's no question that the Rams and Seahawks are two of the best teams in the NFL, but to say they are the two best teams in the NFL would not be the most accurate assessment of what we've seen so far this season.

The Rams have lost two of their last three. The Seahawks have been awesome, but they also have three games with three or more turnovers offensively since the start of November.

When it comes to differentiating teams at the top of the NFL right now, those types of things matter.

Ultimately, again...it doesn't really matter.

The Broncos don't need to be unanimously considered the best team in the NFL, and the Seahawks have made a great case for themselves, especially after an epic win like that in a game with high stakes. You have to give credit where it's due. However, that is the exact point we're trying to make here.

The Broncos do not get their due credit, for whatever reason. Every other team is allowed to have struggles and still be considered the best in the NFL. The Broncos have had their struggles, but folks don't view them as having passed the "eye test", and therefore, they are brushed aside.