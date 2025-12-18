Broncos can stick it to the Jaguars in Week 16 over ridiculous draft beef

The Denver Broncos were underdogs at home against the Green Bay Packers last week, so they don't really need much to be motivated these days. They've already locked up a playoff spot, the AFC West is theirs for the taking, and so is the #1 overall seed in the AFC.

The Broncos have plenty to play for beyond just any "disrespect" angle, but everyone knows Sean Payton has a file cabinet -- whether it's all in his head or a literal cabinet of files -- with little things that have been said and done tucked away. And something he certainly knows about is the fact that he stole two players in the 2025 NFL Draft before the Jacksonville Jaguars could get them.

The Jaguars were targeting both running back RJ Harvey and wide receiver Pat Bryant, but the Broncos took them before the Jaguars had the chance. And the Jags didn't like that.

Broncos can show the Jaguars what their missing with stud rookies in Week 16

Interesting insight from the Jaguars draft room, regarding RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant. #BroncosCountry https://t.co/zbEuzapv1W pic.twitter.com/BAgBq4I2kB — Schmitty Sports Takes (@UTee_Time) April 29, 2025

The Jaguars clearly set out in the 2025 NFL Draft to reshape their offensive weaponry, starting with the trade to move up and get Travis Hunter. But when you hire a head coach who was hired because of his ability to run an offense and develop a quarterback, you are going to have a head coach banging the table in the draft for guys who fit what he wants to do.

And clearly, Liam Coen felt like RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant could help his team. And it's not that first-year GM James Gladstone didn't think the same, but he wasn't willing to be reckless with more draft capital and instead decided to take the risk that those guys would still be on the board when the Jags were on the clock.

The Broncos made sure they weren't.

Even though the Broncos actually traded down in the second round (multiple times), they were able to get Harvey and Bryant. Harvey played his college ball at UCF, just a couple of hours south of where the Jaguars play every Sunday.

Bryant played his college ball at Illinois, but is a local product from Jacksonville, and him playing for his hometown team would have been a pretty cool story. But Broncos Country isn't upset to have either guy in orange and blue right now.

Bryant has really developed in the second half of the season, while Harvey leads all NFL rookies with 10 total touchdowns. It wouldn't be surprising, in the least, to see Sean Payton unleash both of these guys in the Broncos' matchup against the Jaguars, with that NFL Draft story in the back of his mind.