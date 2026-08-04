The Denver Broncos needed a shot in the arm on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, and they got it with Jaylen Waddle. The big-time trade gave the Broncos someone they hope is the missing piece on offense.

Yes, the Broncos had to part with a first-round pick, but that's the price of doing business for such a strong player. Waddle has done nothing but impress this offseason and appears to be living up to what we thought he could do.

And while it's only been various offseason activities, Waddle performing as he has is much better than him being a disappointment thus far. Another wide receiver who has more than held his own is Marvin Mims Jr, another speedster at the position who needs to play a part in this offense this year.

Denver Broncos have two dynamic weapons in Jaylen Waddle and Marvin Mims Jr.

When asked about Mims during a media session following Tuesday's practice, Waddle simply didn't hold back and honestly said what many of us have been saying about the All-Pro returner for years now:

Jaylen Waddle is a self-described “big fan of Marvin Mims.”



Grinning when asked about playing with him.



“He’s very explosive. I love watching him work. Love going out and just being in meetings and just picking his brain. Marvin’s a big play just always waiting to happen.” pic.twitter.com/rSUZLRNQXL — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 4, 2026

This is the good stuff right here. Waddle was brought in because he's a No. 1 option and an explosive target, but Mims himself does have a similar skillset, and it's been primarily on display as a returner. Mims is an All-Pro as a returner, and it's made us think for years now that there could be something special on offense.

Through his three seasons, according to Pro Football Reference, Mims has a passer rating of 109.4 when targeted. Of his 1,202 career yards in the regular season, 862 of them are after the catch, so he's clearly someone who knows how to make big-time things happen, but he's never played more than 38 percent of the snaps on offense.

Mims has totaled 384, 297, and 379 snaps on offense in his three years so far. He's played about the same percentage of snaps on special teams as well. While his value is obvious on teams, there does come a time where his potential impact on offense should get him on the field more in that way.

With both Mims and Waddle on the field at the same time, for example, defenses would be stretched thin. There simply wouldn't be a way for defenses to be able to contain Waddle and Mims on a given play, as it doesn't even factor in the other pass-catchers and running backs on the field.

Mims being able to win over Waddle like this already should send a loud message to the coaches, especially Davis Webb. Yes, Waddle and Courtland Sutton are the top two targets in this room, but the Broncos will need a third wide receiver to step up.

Of the three who figure to compete for this unofficial role, Mims, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin, Mims has the highest ceiling. While the wide receiver room has been a below-average unit overall for years now, there is a rather strong chance that, in 2026, the Broncos field one of the very best, and perhaps deepest in the league.

We all know Waddle and Sutton are going to produce, as the three have combined for six 1,000-yard seasons, and if the other three listed above are all taking steps forward and are able to contribute, the Broncos could legitimately have five capable receivers to get involved.

It'd surely be a dream come true for Bo Nix and the rest of the offense, and it also goes to show you how much one player's addition can do for the personnel situation.