Marvin Mims Jr. teased a possible 'last dance' scenario Broncos must avoid

Although there has been some resentment from the Denver Broncos' fan base over the idea of continuity at the expense of big splash additions, the reality of the band breaking up at some point in the future is starting to set in a little bit.

At some point, the Broncos simply won't be able to keep everyone. Although they have brought back 94 percent of their snaps from last season, the price of each player is only going to go up, and one player who is entering a fascinating contract year is wide receiver and All-Pro return man Marvin Mims Jr.

Mims has possibly been the most underrated player on the Broncos over the last three seasons, even by the team itself. He's come through in the clutch for the Broncos time after time, and has obviously established himself as one of the best return specialists in the league.

And for those reasons, the idea of the Broncos losing Mims after the 2026 season -- even if it's not a reality that anyone has to face anytime soon -- is a reality nobody really wants to live in. Mims himself has made multiple statements about his uncertain future with the Broncos, but his latest comments are giving major "Last Dance" vibes.

Marvin Mims Jr. sounds off on uncertain future with the Denver Broncos

Mims was hosting another football camp and had this to say about the uncertainty of being in a contract year with the team that drafted him:

"We’ll see what happens. But if this is my last year, I’m looking forward to it with these guys because I’ve had a great time here in Denver the past three years.”



- Marvin Mims Jr. (via Zac Stevens of DNVR)

I don't know that you can go so far as to say that statement seems "resigned" from Marvin Mims, but it certainly speaks to a level of acceptance, if nothing else.

Mims recently changed agents, moving on from the Ballengee Group to Athletes First. There are a couple of reasons a player might change agents right before his contract year, but the most important reason is very simple: It's time to get paid.

Mims's value, according to Spotrac, is a three-year deal worth roughly $19.5 million in total money. A salary of $6.5 million per season seems like a complete heist for the team signing him, and you can only imagine the outrage of the Broncos fan base if Mims were to leave Denver for that kind of money.

There are other comparable deals around the league the Broncos can look at to give Mims a proper valuation, and potentially even settle this before we get to training camp. KaVontae Turpin of the Cowboys signed a 3-year deal worth $13.5 million in total money ($4.5 million per year), and if you adjust for Mims's age and the cap percentage as the salary cap has risen, the Spotrac projection makes a lot of sense.

Rashid Shaheed of the Seattle Seahawks got a massive $51 million deal over three years, nearly $35 million guaranteed. Shaheed's production, up to this point, is not that different from what we've seen from Mims.

The range of prices for those two comparables -- $4.5 milliion to $17 million -- is somewhat outrageous. It will ultimately come down to whether or not Mims truly wants to be in Denver for the long haul, or if he wants to take his chances elsewhere.

Part of the discussion obviously involves Mims's role offensively, which has been called into question on many occasions, but especially after the trade to acquire Jaylen Waddle. The Broncos simply don't have anyone else who is even remotely similar to Mims as a punt or kickoff returner, and that is where the Broncos can't afford a downgrade.

The fact that Mims was the first pick Sean Payton and George Paton ever made together plays a role in this, as well. The Broncos' goal is to draft, develop, and reward their own players. If that's the philosophy, then Mims will be a top priority entering training camp, along with Ja'Quan McMillian. Even with a loaded position group.