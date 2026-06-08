Marvin Mims just sent the Broncos a clear message entering contract year

The very first draft pick of the Sean Payton era with the Denver Broncos was wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. The Broncos traded up to get Mims in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he's been a phenomenal pick for the team.

Not only has Mims been one of the most clutch playmakers for the offense, but he's been selected to multiple All-Pro teams as a return specialist, proving himself as one of the most dynamic weapons on special teams in the entire NFL.

But time has been flying by, and Mims is already entering his contract year with the Broncos in 2026. After the team's acquisition of Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, Mims himself spoke on the fact that his role in the offense is a bit of an unknown heading into this season.

Now, he's sent the team a pretty clear message. Mims has apparently changed agents as the Broncos get ready for their second week of OTAs.

Denver Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. changes agents entering contract year with the team

Mims stated earlier this offseason that there had been no contract negotations with the Broncos that he knew of, and that was perhaps a catalyst for making this change.

The Broncos' M.O. has always been to get out ahead of contract discussions with players, but they are perhaps willing to wait with a player like Mims. They've invested in the wide receiver position, and Mims might be buried as low as 5th on the depth chart behind the likes of Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin, and even second-year player Pat Bryant.

Despite his lower standing on the depth chart, and the fact that he doesn't really get a big enough chunk of the target share, Mims has made some of the biggest and most clutch plays for this Denver Broncos team over the last three seasons. He seems to always come through when his number is called, whether it's on offense or special teams.

And the special teams ability is what's really causing some tension with the contract discussion surrounding Mims.

Based on his (lack of) usage in the offense, it doesn't really make a ton of sense to give him a big-money extension. Based on his special teams ability -- and the fact that the Broncos don't have anyone else even close to his caliber in the return game -- securing Mims for the next window of time at a reasonable price would seem to make a lot of sense.

Mims is moving on from the Ballengee Group as his representation and is moving on to Athletes First. This decision can be viewed in a number of different ways, but based on what Mims said earlier this offseason about not having any contract discussions with the team yet this offseason, perhaps an optimistic view is that he wants to get to the negotiating table and at least find out where the Broncos stand.