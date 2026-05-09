Broncos most clutch weapon can't hide emotions entering pivotal contract year

When the Denver Broncos have needed a major catch or a big play on special teams over the past few years, no one has been there more than wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. This past season, Mims had a huge punt return against the Chiefs, a return for a score against the Raiders, a pair of huge catches in Denver's historic comeback against the Giants, the go-ahead score in the Divisional Round against the Bills, and has been awarded multiple All-Pro honors in recent years for his return work.

The Broncos brought Mims in as part of general manager George Paton's 2023 draft class, and he immediately made an impact on both sides of the ball. He has been one of the most explosive players in all of football in recent years, but has struggled to find a consistent role on offense. Rumors around his future in Denver have been running since he arrived on the scene, but they only grew with the recent trade for Jaylen Waddle.

Mims is entering the final year of his contract, and speculation over whether the Broncos would extend him or not has been a hot topic for a few months. His value on special teams is absurdly obvious, as the unit looks significantly worse when he is not on the field, but Mims would likely want to be paid as a wide receiver. Spotrac projects Mims' current value on the open market just shy of a three-year, $20 million deal, which feels fairly affordable for the Broncos.

It takes two to tango, and even if the Broncos want to bring Mims back, he would want to return to sign an extension. Quotes from the fourth-year Bronco at a recent event did not exactly paint an ideal picture.

Marvin Mims Jr. casts major doubts on his future with the Broncos with a recent quote

Mims was asked about a host of different things, but his impending contract situation with the Broncos was the most pressing issue on the minds of most in the room. His response when asked about his situation was not great, but you can decide for yourself:

Asked #Broncos’ Marvin Mims Jr. if any contract talks have started, going into last year of his deal. Said no.



“It’s been weird, because, so, I’ve been basically, just showing up every day. Really, talks about discussion, personally, haven’t had.”



Wants to be where feet are. pic.twitter.com/MpFgpCcyfa — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) May 8, 2026

Mims said that he has not had any talks with the Broncos about a new contract yet, while acknowledging that it is possible his agent has had those conversations, but nothing has happened involving him yet. Those are emotions you can't really hide, no matter what you say in response to a question like that.

This does not mean that the Broncos and Mims will not reach a new deal before the end of the season, and there are still roughly 10 months until then. The Broncos and Mims have an absurd amount of time to work out a deal, and Mims would be the most notable Bronco to not extend their contract in some time.

Mims' comments were not all bad: he said that he wants to enjoy being a Denver Bronco for as long as he can, and that his focus is not on a new contract. His comments emphasize living in the moment heading into this season, which is a good mindset for a man with a multi-million-dollar decision looming before him.

If the Broncos are going to find success in 2026, they will need major contributions from Mims. Maybe a walk-year Mims is the exact player the Broncos need to help get them over the top in the AFC.