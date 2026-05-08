Broncos make a move fans were waiting for and extend GM George Paton

The Denver Broncos have one of the best organizational set ups in all of professional sports at this point. When you consider things at the very top, all the way down to the roster, it's clear that Denver does not sport a clear weakness.

The ownership group is the richest in the NFL and has already left a major mark, which may soon include a brand-new stadium, privately funded. The Broncos' Walton-Penner ownership group has been active and has used its financial resources to elevate this organization.

The front office has done a masterful job as well. It starts with George Paton, who has been the Broncos' general manager since the 2021 season, taking over for the legendary John Elway, who left a Hall of Fame mark as the GM for about 10 years. Well, Paton's initial contract was actually set to expire soon, but some major news on Friday fixes that...

Denver Broncos GM George Paton is here to stay on a new five-year contract

The Broncos keep their foot on the gas, extending the architect of it all, George Paton, on a brand-new contract:

The Broncos have signed GM George Paton to a new five-year contract, sources tell NFL Network.



One of the NFL’s most respected executives, Paton built the roster that reached the AFC Championship Game last season. Now, he’s tied to Denver for years to come. pic.twitter.com/w7Uv3mPjD3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 8, 2026

It's a five-year contract for Paton, and we typically do not know how much a front office executive makes, but it's reasonable to think that Paton could be the highest-paid GM in the NFL after this deal. A five-year pact is a long one, but Paton has earned it.

He once called the Broncos a 'sleeping giant,' and it's clear that giant has been wide awake for more than a year now. His first draft with the Broncos back in 2021 has turned into a foundational one, landing players like Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and Jonathon Cooper.

Paton has also found a ton of other NFL Draft studs like Nik Bonitto, Marvin Mims Jr., Riley Moss, Bo Nix, and others. The GM does deserve a ton of credit for the free agency successes that Denver has had, with Zach Allen being the most obvious one.

Paton definitely came under fire not too long ago for a pair of failed moves in trading for Russell Wilson and hiring Nathaniel Hackett. However, you really can't fault him for taking those two big swings at the time.

Since then, the Broncos have made solid coaching moves and have seen many of their draft picks develop, and Paton is at the center of it all. He's now on his second contract with the Broncos and has given the team more stability for years to come.