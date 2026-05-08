Kay Adams says what the NFL world won't admit about the Broncos in 2026

The Denver Broncos have been in the business of proving people wrong in the last two seasons. Not many thought the team would win 10 games and make the playoffs in 2024, and not many thought this team would take as large a step forward in 2025 as they did.

Based on just how much this team is improving, there is reason to believe that 2026 could yield even better results than 2025. Over the past few seasons, the Broncos have won 5, 8, 10, and 14 games. Given how much parity is in the league today, it might be a stretch to think that Denver finds a way to win more than 14 games in 2026, but it's possible.

And given how loaded this roster is, the Broncos may be able to out-talent most of their opponents, and one of the team's more vocal believers is again pumping up the group for 2026.

Kay Adams hypes up the Denver Broncos and says what fans already know

Kay Adams does not hold back and again makes her feels on the Broncos crystal clear with one huge statement:

""This is the most complete roster, top to bottom, in the NFL"" Kay Adams

She is also talking about how this team is somehow again underrated heading into the 2026 season, and Adams isn't wrong, either.

Adams has honestly been on the Broncos train for a while, but it's clear she isn't just blowing smoke here. The Broncos clearly have a special thing going, and this offseason represented a clear 'all in' mentaility.

The offseason did begin rather disappointingly, but the addition of Jaylen Waddle and the deliberate 2026 NFL Draft class clearly put this team in a direction to again be elite. Adding Waddle does give the offense a weapon the unit has been missing, and bolstering the weak spots like running back and tight end were welcome additions.

The defense also saw help at key positions of need like defensive end and inside linebacker. Sure, no roster is perfect, and the Broncos still have some unknown pieces here and there, but there might not be a single roster in the league in as good a spot as the Broncos' right now.

Much of the success in 2026 will hinge on Bo Nix and the offense, though. The defense has been a top-5 unit for two years in a row now, but the up-and-down offense just has not fully hit its stride. Obviously, with Waddle now in the picture, the idea here is that the team found the player needed to fully unlock this unit's potential.

On paper, the offense might even be more talented than the defense and could be a top-3 unit in the league in terms of raw talent. A lot can happen in a given season, but the Broncos are in such a solid spot to build on the success from the past two campaigns,