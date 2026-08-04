Jonah Elliss is becoming impossible to ignore at Broncos training camp

Not only have the Denver Broncos ranked 1st in the NFL in sacks in 2024 and 2025, but they have the most in the league across the previous three season and also have a slew of legitimate contributors. Not only has someone like Nik Bonitto crossed the double-digit sack mark in each of the last two seasons, but Zach Allen has led the NFL in quarterback hits in 2024 and 2025 as well.

Overall, the Broncos aren't this top-heavy defense with their pass rush. Being able to keep bodies fresh and gunning for the quarterback is a huge reason why the defense has been so good. Not only do the Broncos currently have great players, but the development has been outstanding along the defensive line as well.

And after a year where injuries got in the way, third-year EDGE Jonah Elliss has done everything in his power to make himself know and is off to an insanely hot start during training camp.

Denver Broncos EDGE Jonah Elliss is becoming impossible to ignore during camp

The Broncos wrapped up another training camp practice with pads, their second thus far, and Elliss has made a ton of noise. As Luca Evans noted, he had another strong day today and has gotten 'consistent edge pressure' during camp thus far:

#Broncos Day 4 camp notes:



-Nik Bonitto exited limping, we’ll hear on his status soon

-Riley Moss ⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️. Made like four plays

-Sam Ehlinger ⬆️. Best QB of the day

-Hakeem Butler ⬇️

-Jonah Elliss ⬆️. Consistent edge pressure thru camp

-D-line dominated in 9-on-7

-Chippy!! — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 4, 2026

What's funny about Elliss is that the Broncos appeared to have some sort of plan to play Elliss at the inside linebacker spot, which made sense, as the Broncos have more of a path to playing time there than at EDGE, but that unofficial position switch never ended up happening, as Elliss is going to remain at EDGE but could see some ILB snaps in certain packages.

Through two years in the NFL, which has spanned 30 regular season games, Elliss has totaled 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits. Where Elliss is able to win is his closing speed and athleticism, which are two 'musts' of being a competent pass-rusher in this league. He's also only 23 years old and could truly have his entire career ahead of him despite already being in his third year.

Head coach Sean Payton also does have a history with the Elliss family, as he drafted Jonah's older brother, Kaden, way back in the 2019 NFL Draft when he was with the New Orleans Saints. With Bonitto having left practice on Tuesday, the Broncos EDGE depth could be tested.

And even if Bonitto is fine, Elliss is making himself impossible to ignore in the room. Elliss perhaps putting it all together in year three and actually emerging as a legitimate contributor in this room would do wonders for this defense and make it better, if you can believe that.