Nik Bonitto leaves Broncos training camp practice with left leg injury

The Denver Broncos have ranked 3rd in points allowed per game in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. During that period, OLB Nik Bonitto has emerged as one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, as he's totalled 27.5 sacks since the start of 2024 and is simply not among the best.

Bonitto has played in every game since the start of 2024 and has missed just four total games in his four years in the NFL. Not only does he have gaudy sack totals the past two seasons, but he's also been able to add 30 tackles for loss and 52 quarterback hits.

Availability is a big part of any player being successful, and Bonitto has been that. On Tuesday's training camp practice, though, Bonitto went down with what appeared to be a left leg injury.

Denver Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto leaves practice on Tuesday with injury

Bonitto was able to walk under his own power but did head to to the locker room, likely to be evaluated by trainers:

#Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto is limping off practice field. Being helped by trainers, now limping on own accord slowly.



Went down during a drill and was being looked at by trainers. Now headed to locker room. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 4, 2026

Bonitto has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, while also adding a second-team All-Pro in 2024 and two top-10 finishes in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, finishing 4th in 2025. Now set to enter his age-27 season, Bonitto only figures to get better as he progresses further into his career.

And as of now, we do not have an official word on the status of his injury, and there is no use speculating, nor is that the right thing to do. Hopefully it's nothing, but his being able to walk off on his own power is still a much better scenario than being helped off by trainers.

At some point, we'll get an official word on his status. Bonitto's importance to the defense cannot be overstated. He's the leading sack-master on the team and has hit 20 quarterback hits three seasons in a row. He's also already climbing up the all-time team ranks in sacks and could position himself nicely over the next few seasons.

With his only entering his age-27 season, there could be a ton of juice left in the tank. The Broncos won't accomplish what they hope to without Bonitto in the mix, but if nothing else, the team does appear to be quite deep at this position, which is a win.

We'll monitor this situation and provide updates as soon as we can.