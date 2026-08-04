Broncos fans won't believe this Greg Dulcich prediction for the 2026 season

It wasn't that long ago that tight end Greg Dulcich was going to hopefully be the "Joker" in Sean Payton's offense with the Denver Broncos. In 2026, he might be a surprise breakout player for the Miami Dolphins.

A recent prediction from ESPN not only states that Dulcich could be a breakout player for the Dolphins in 2026, but that he could actually end up leading the team in targets as one of Malik Willis's favorite options in the passing game.

This is a prediction that is simply difficult for everyone in Broncos Country to wrap their brains around. Even after seeing Dulcich show flashes of brilliance in his rookie season, the idea of him ever becoming a high-volume target in the passing game seemed far-fetched, at best, considering his lack of consistent availability. After catching 26 passes in limited action last season, he might have finally found a home.

Former Broncos TE Greg Dulcich predicted to lead the Dolphins in targets for 2026

Here is the full prediction from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler regarding Dulcich in 2026:

"It wouldn't shock me if tight end Greg Dulcich flirts with the team lead in catches. Achane, coming off a 67-reception season, is a prime candidate, too. But word is that Dulcich developed a chemistry with Willis in the spring and it has carried over to the summer.



On the day I visited, Dulcich had a nice catch over the middle in team drills. He posted 222 receiving yards over the last five games in 2025. Dulcich showed promise early in his career but battled severe hamstring issues. Now recovered from that, he could be a breakout candidate in Year 5."



- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

The Denver Broncos selected Dulcich in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he struggled badly with injuries through his first few years with the team. After struggling with injuries and some rough play to start the 2024 season, the Broncos moved on, a pretty atypical decision for them considering Dulcich's draft status.

After getting a shot with the New York Giants that season as well as the 2025 offseason, Dulcich was cut by New York and resurfaced quickly with the Dolphins.

He played in 10 games last season, and impressed enough to earn another contract in Miami this offseason. Now, he might end up as Malik Willis's favorite target in the passing game, and a key piece of the Dolphins' long-term, full-scale rebuilding project.

Sean Payton wasn't part of drafting Dulcich, and his inability to stay on the field, block, or make any substantial impact in the passing game during the 2024 season was too frustrating for the team to be patient with, apparently.

When the Broncos lost patience with Dulcich, they made a move that was pretty significantly out of character. Sean Payton had spoken very highly of him early on in his time with the Broncos, but the vision that once existed for Dulcich faded quickly. The Broncos have not cut very many of their higher draft picks before the fourth year of their rookie contracts.

Even a player like Drew Sanders, who has been switching positions and unable to stay on the field because of injuries, is still competing at Broncos training camp in his fourth season.

Combined with the fact that Payton consistently talks about the fact that he doesn't want to have someone on his roster who gets let go and has success elsewhere, the decision to cut Dulcich when they did might be something the Broncos regret at this point. Especially with the team not having clarity at tight end, the potential breakout for Dulcich in his 5th NFL season is every reason for the Broncos to look in the mirror and try to figure out why tight ends are not having success in their passing game.