NFL insider's Jaylen Waddle comparison will have Broncos fans buzzing

The Denver Broncos had an obvious need on offense for a player like Jaylen Waddle, and adding him in a trade earlier this offseason could end up being the one move this team needed to make for a potential Super Bowl title.

The Broncos simply did not have a consistent separator at the position, and honestly didn't have a No. 1 target. Waddle is able to fill both roles, and he pairs up nicely with Courtland Sutton, who is now the de-facto WR1. All of a sudden, the Broncos wide receiver room looks like a major strength.

Through five seasons in the NFL, Waddle has totaled three 1,000-yard seasons and 5,039 yards. He's a productive player at a key position, and he's already turning heads in his first offseason with the team.

Denver Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle... Sean Payton's next Brandin Cooks?

For Sports Illustrated earlier this week, Albert Breer provided a bit of an update on Waddle and how it's going with the Broncos thus far:



"Notable to me: The positive reviews that Jaylen Waddle is getting for his route running in his first offseason in Denver. It’s not a big surprise, given that he worked in Mike McDaniel’s detail-oriented offense for four years. But it’s relevant, given how physically gifted Waddle is, and what Sean Payton should be able to do with a guy like that—think of what Brandin Cooks looked like early in his career under the Broncos’ coach. "

Waddle's route-running already being praised is a massive win for the Broncos. The best wide receivers in the NFL are able to win with sharp route-running; that's how you create separation. However, Waddle is also a burner, so he'll simply be able to out-run a ton of defensive backs.

But Breer offers up a neat comparison that should have Broncos fans buzzing: early career Brandin Cooks.

This is an awesome comparison and one that could end up being very accurate. Head coach Sean Payton, when he was with the New Orleans Saints, used a first-round pick on Cooks in the 2014 NFL Draft. Despite being traded a ton, Cooks' prime was special.

From 2014-2021, which was his last 1,000-yard season, Cooks amassed:



573 receptions

7,917 yards

46 touchdowns

This eight-year stretch for Cooks also averaged out to 1,131 yards and 7 touchdowns across a 17-game season. Cooks was a true burner for Payton's Saints, and in 2015 and 2016, he had two seasons of 1,100 yards and at least eight touchdowns.

At one point in his career, he had six 1,000-yard seasons across seven-year span. Cooks actually only ever hit the 1,200-yard mark once, but this does feel like a very appropriate comparison for Waddle.

Not only are the players quite similar, but the production might even end up being the same. Given how deep the Broncos receiver room is, it might not be likely that Waddle goes off for 1,500 receiving yards.

What might end up being much more accurate is Waddle flirting with that 1,100-yard mark. Sutton himself is still clearly an effective player, and with Waddle in the picture, he could see his statistical production dip a bit, but still land in a good spot.

The same could even be said for Troy Franklin. Where Waddle elevates this room is putting additional strain on opposing defenses. The Broncos now have a ton of legitimate options at the position, and there simply might not be enough defenders to account for them all.