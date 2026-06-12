Davis Webb's comparison for Jaylen Waddle trade is Broncos fans' dream come true

The Denver Broncos made a huge move for their offense in 2026 without actually adding a single player this offseason. That move was promoting Davis Webb to the offensive coordinator and play caller after he spent the past few seasons as the team's quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

As Webb gets ready to call plays for the first time in the NFL on a team with Super Bowl aspirations, he's going to do so with the Broncos also adding one of the best offensive weapons in the entire league -- Jaylen Waddle -- in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The Broncos didn't do much of anything in NFL free agency, but in the middle of March, they swung the blockbuster trade for Waddle, fully believing that he could be the missing piece of an offense that had some moments of brilliance in 2025, but wasn't exactly consistent or balanced.

Webb was asked about that Waddle trade in his first media availability of Denver Broncos OTAs, and he compared the Waddle deal to a move he saw the impact of firsthand in his time with the Buffalo Bills.

Davis Webb compares Broncos' Jaylen Waddle trade to Bills' Stefon Diggs trade

Davis Webb on the addition of Jaylen Waddle: “He’s good.”



Said it reminds him a bit of Josh Allen going into Year 3 in Buffalo when they acquired Stefon Diggs. pic.twitter.com/U991lE4Vgi — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) June 11, 2026

Here is the full quote from Webb regarding that trade, which he compared to the Buffalo Bills' trade to acquire Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings entering Josh Allen's third year in the league:

"There are some similarities...When I was with [Bills QB] Josh Allen going into Year 3, similar to [QB] Bo [Nix] going into Year 3, and we traded for Stefon Diggs, and that was a good year. That was a good two-year run in ’20 and ’21 when I was together with them. Just seeing the growth from both players at that time, there’s some similarities of what started to happen here. It doesn’t mean it’s going to, we got a long way to go, but man, he’s good."



- Broncos OC Davis Webb (via team PR)

This is the type of comparison that will have everyone in the fan base giddy for the season to get going. Josh Allen obviously showed what he was capable of before Stefon Diggs arrived in Buffalo, but that was the trade that really helped Allen skyrocket in his third season.

And the hope, obviously, is that Waddle can help do the same thing for Bo Nix.

Sean Payton has stated during OTAs that there was a "clear vision" prior to even finalizing the trade for Waddle and what kind of role he would play on this team. There's no doubt that he's going to be a featured weapon in the offense, and hopefully he can become a favorite target of Bo Nix just like Diggs was for Allen.

When the Bills traded for Diggs, he immediately became a 1st-team All-Pro in 2020 after not making the Pro Bowl in any year of his career prior to that. Interestingly enough, as decorated and revered as Jaylen Waddle is, he's also never even made the Pro Bowl.

Diggs had success with the Minnesota Vikings, of course, but his arrival in Buffalo marked the beginning of a truly elite stretch of play that included four straight years with at least 1,100 receiving yards and 8 receiving touchdowns.

This is only the beginning for Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle, but the exciting thing is, Webb was part of that team in Buffalo and got to witness how that relationship between Allen and Diggs was able to work on the field. And now, the hope is that the Broncos can see history repeat itself.