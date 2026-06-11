Sean Payton just revved up the engines on his future as the Broncos head coach

The Denver Broncos have an elite head coach in Sean Payton, and he's one of the more important pieces of this entire operation. No NFL team is going to win a Super Bowl without a high-end head coach, so the Broncos can see that advantage over other teams that have inferior coaches.

On Thursday, news broke that Payton and the Broncos were in agreement on a fresh contract that runs through the 2030 NFL Season. Five more seasons are a lifetime in the NFL, and a lot can change between now and then.

As we saw near the end of the 2025 campaign, nothing is guaranteed the following week, let alone five years in the future. During a media session following an OTA practice on Thursday, Payton was pretty plainly asked about how much longer he has left in the NFL as a head coach, with retirement obviously being the buzzword here, but Payton's response was pretty emphatic.

Denver Broncos Sean Payton clearly has a lot of gas left in the tank

Asked first by Luca Evans, Payton did peel back the curtain a bit on his future, and he really left no doubt, at least from this clip:

Asked Sean Payton if he’d given thought to how much longer he has in coaching in NFL, w/new five-year contract.



Joked: “Well, five years, I think.”



Later:



“I haven’t given any thought to the endgame. I think I’ve got a lot of juice left.” pic.twitter.com/CBIX0ZiyDO — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) June 11, 2026

There you have it. Payton is 62 years old and will turn 63 on December 29th. He has 18 total years as a head coach in the NFL, and is now entering his 19th and fourth with the Broncos. If what Payton said is true, and why wouldn't it be, you almost have to wonder if he sees where he's at on the all-time NFL head coaching ranks.

Right now, Payton is sitting at 13th all-time in regular season wins, with 184. The Broncos would need at least 10 wins in 2026 for Payton to pass Chuck Knox, Dan Reeves, Mile Tomlin, and Chuck Noll. If that happened, Payton would stand a lone at 9th all-time in wins.

But, let's do some math here. Payton is averaging10.67 wins per season as head coach of the Broncos. That would obviously round up to 11 wins per season. If that type of winning was sustained through the 2030 season, Payton would notch 55 more regular season wins, which would propel him from 184 to 239 wins.

That would get him to 6th all-time, with Tom Landry's 250 wins being the next milestone in this hypothetical. Maybe Payton isn't looking at the math side of things, but given how in-tune he appears to be with just about everything, I would be shocked if he wasn't looking at his standing in the all-time wins category.

There's a lot of 'if' at play here, but Payton is an all-time coach and could also become the first head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises, if he was able to do that with the Broncos.

Given that this is a fresh five-year deal, it does strongly confirm that Payton does not have retirement on his mind. This could not be better news for Broncos fans.