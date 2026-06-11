Broncos next move after extending Sean Payton is staring them in the face

The Denver Broncos have made another major move this offseason. The first big-time move was trading for Jaylen Waddle, a high-end wide receiver who should put the finishing touches on the offense. The team obviously brought in a pretty strong NFL Draft class value-wise, but two other moves were made that help this franchise find more stability.

General Manager George Paton got a contract extension earlier this offseason, and on Thursday, head coach Sean Payton also received one. It's a five-year deal that ties Payton to the Broncos through the 2030 NFL Season. Nothing appears to be guaranteed after that, and honestly, five years is a lifetime in the NFL.

Now that Payton is locked down for another five seasons, the Broncos appear to have an obvious move staring them right in the face that should be completed as soon as possible.

Denver Broncos should work out a long-term extension with CB Ja'Quan McMillian

Despite some buzz earlier in the week regarding Ja'Quan McMillian and a possible extension, there do not appear to be active talks, but at the same time, the Broncos clearly value him, so an extension should be a top-tier priority for the front office before the start of the regular season:

To my knowledge on Ja'Quan McMillian:



--#Broncos usually don't get truly moving on any extension talks with anyone until July/camp

--No *actual* talks have begun but Denver loves McMillian and McMillian wants to stay, so this will just come down to value + team's CB plans — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) June 11, 2026

The Broncos placed a 2nd-round tender on McMillian, which is a significant raise from 2025. As of now, McMillian is under contract through the 2026 season at a contract worth just over $5.7 million. It's a strong pay raise for a big-time player.

However, a long-term extension should be the next major thing that the team should get done. Despite being a slot cornerback and obviously being a bit undersized compared to the rest of the players on the field, McMillian's impact on defense is much bigger than what his height and weight say.

He's only set to enter his age-26 season in the NFL. He got his name in the mix in 2026, breaking out and finishing with two interceptions, five passes defended, two sacks, and 51 total tackles. McMillian has had two interceptions in each of the past three seasons.

In 2025, he finished with nine passes defended, two forced fumbles, four sacks, 56 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Reference, McMillian also enjoyed the best coverage year of his career.

In 2025, he allowed a passer rating of 74.2 in coverage. That was way down from an 85.7 rating in coverage in 2024, and a 96.8 rating in coverage in 2023. Like other slot cornerbacks in the league, McMillian appears to be a 'chip on his shoulder' guy - perhaps being undersized is a huge factor here, as there are a slew of slot defenders that are big-time playmakers.

McMillian is especially stout against the run and has had an affinity for clutch moments, most recently coming in the Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills. Between his skill, age, and consistency, it makes all the sense in the world for the Broncos to make this player their next priority for an extension.

He's a tone-setter in the secondary and has a larger-than-life impact on the game.