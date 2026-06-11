Broncos get new contract extension done with Sean Payton in blockbuster move

The Denver Broncos continue to make all the right moves. Following the forgettable 2022 NFL Season, the team traded for Sean Payton, who was still under contract as the New Orleans Saints head coach.

That could not have been a better move for the franchise, as, since that deal went down, the Broncos have done a complete 180 and have turned into a team that others probably envy. From the top down, this operation is smooth, efficient, and capable of winning a Super Bowl.

Not only do the Broncos have a great head coach, which is an incredibly tough person to find, but Bo Nix is also in the equation as the franchise quarterback. Denver has the two most important pieces of an NFL roster solidified, and on Thursday, news broke pertaining to Payton, and it could not be better news...

Denver Broncos lock up Sean Payton on a brand-new contract extension

First by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos and Payton are in agreement on a fresh deal that runs through the 2030 NFL Season:

ESPN sources: The Broncos and Sean Payton have reached agreement on a new five-year contract.



Payton has led the Broncos to the third-most wins in the NFL over the past two years, including an AFC Championship Game appearance last season.



Now, Broncos owner Greg Penner has… pic.twitter.com/rfGcyPe7Mn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2026

Payton, who turns 63 years old near the end of the 2026 NFL regular season, is now entering his fourth year with the Broncos. After 15 seasons with the Saints, Payton took a year off in that 2022 season, but was clearly eager to get back into coaching.

He's now 32-19 as the Broncos head coach, which is good for a .627 winning percentage. Through three seasons, the Broncos are average 11 wins across a full 17-game slate. However, after that brutal 1-5 start in 2023, the Broncos have since gone 31-14, which is good for a 12-win pace over a 17-game season.

Payton is also 1-2 in the playoffs with the Broncos, but had Nix not broken his ankle in the AFC Championship Game, the Broncos may have very well won it all in 2025. It's clear that with this extension, Payton has no plans to hang it up and retire.

He's now into his 60s, so retirement could have been something that crossed his mind at some point. We cannot say for sure, but when you put the pieces together, it's clear what Payton is wanting. He handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator, Davis Webb.

Taking that major responsibility off his plate does allow Payton to become more of a 'CEO' head coach, as some have called it. This would, in theory, help Payton sustain success further into his 60s, but it also represents his belief in this operation.

The franchise is among the most well-run in the entire NFL at this point, and with rich ownership, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better spot as a head coach than Denver. This five-year extension could also end up taking Payton across the final five seasons of his head coaching career.

Five years is a long time in the NFL, so this is a sizeable contractual commitment by the veteran head coach, and also a much deserved extension.