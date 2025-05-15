Game by game predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season

We know officially know the Denver Broncos schedule for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's make some early game by game predictions.

It's still early, but we've got some game by game predictions already. Denver going 10-7 in 2024 really sets the stage for them to potentially vault into contender status in 2025. Ideally, that's what we see from this team, but you truly never know what could happen.

The Broncos do have what it takes to make a ton of noise and to become one of the five-best squads in the NFL. Let's make some game by game predictions for the team in 2025.

Game by game predictions for the 2025 Denver Broncos

Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Tennessee Titans

The Denver Broncos open up the season hosting the Tennessee Titans, who are trying to rebuild with a rookie QB in Cam Ward. While Tennessee may have a stingy defense, they are a solid year behind the Broncos in their own quest to develop a rookie QB, and this will be Ward's first-ever NFL regular season action.

I know that crazy things can happen in Week 1, but I don't think the Broncos will fall victim to something like that. They take care of business here.

Broncos win 27-17 (1-0)

Week 2: Sept. 14 at Indianapolis Colts

In Week 2, the Broncos travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts, a team they throttled at home in the 2024 NFL Season. One of Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones should be starting for Indy, and there just really isn't going to be a path for this team to win many games with either QB under center.

This is another Broncos win, as they flip the script from 2024 and start 2-0.

Broncos win 24-20 (2-0)

Week 3: Sept. 21 at Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos are back at home in Week 3 to face the tough Los Angeles Chargers, who swept Denver in 2025. I want to believe that the Broncos can eek out one of these games at home, but the Chargers were almost annoyingly good last year - not an overly good team by any means, but it just feels like they'll have a great gameplan here to knock the Broncos off at home.

Chargers win 21-17 (2-1)

Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)

Last year, the Denver Broncos lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. That game was in Cincinnati, but the Broncos get them at home this year on Monday Night Football. The punishing Broncos defense, improved offense, and a shaky Bengals offensive line will allow Denver enough of an edge to earn the small victory.

Broncos win 27-24 (3-1)

Week 5: Oct. 5 at Philadelphia Eagles

Traveling to Philadelphia is going to be a tough test, and while I do believe the Eagles are set for a Super Bowl regression, I want to also try to be realistic here. Philly may have a top-3 roster in the NFL, and this game being in their house will make things quite hard.

Eagles win 20-16 (3-2)

Week 6: Oct. 12 @ New York Jets (in London)

The Denver Broncos then travel to London for an "away" game versus the lowly New York Jets. It's clear that the Jets aren't serious about winning this year with Justin Fields at QB. Denver is going to do enough in this game, and they are better where it matters most in the NFL.

Broncos win 31-17 (4-2)

Week 7: Oct. 19 vs. New York Giants

The Broncos may have to be careful here, as this could be a potential trap game - Denver is traveling back across the world and may be a bit jet-lagged when they play Russell Wilson and the New York Giants. The Giants have a fierce pass rush and a stud wide receiver in Malik Nabers, but I am quite high on Denver and truly think they become one of the best teams in the NFL.

They'll win this game.

Broncos win 28-14, (5-2)

Week 8: Oct. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Denver is hosting the Dallas Cowboys, a team with a first-year head coach and an overall average roster. This could be a sneaky-loss for Denver, but I just don't see it.

Broncos win 21-17 (6-2)

Week 9: Nov. 2 at Houston Texans

The Houston Texans may end up being better in 2025 and making the leap they hoped to make in 2024. With a potentially improved offensive line and a sharp QB in CJ Stroud, Denver might take a loss here.

Texans win 23-21 (6-3)

Week 10: Nov. 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (TNF)

On a short week, the Denver Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The Raiders are now led by Pete Carroll, Geno Smith, and rookie QB Ashton Jeanty. They are better than they were last year, but are they good enough to come into Denver to grab a victory?

Denver bounces back after a tough loss in Week 10.

Broncos win 30-24 (7-3)

Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Am I going to predict that the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in a row at home? We saw the Chiefs get some chinks in their armor at times in 2024 - this team simply isn't the juggernaut they once were, and I truly believe that.

Denver is able to get the best of KC.

Broncos win 27-24 (8-3)

Week 12: BYE

The Denver Broncos are 8-3 at their bye - will that give them enough cushion for the stretch-run?

Week 13: Nov. 30 at Washington Commanders (SNF)

Traveling across the country after their bye, the Washington Commanders figure to make life hard for the Denver Broncos. I would absolutely say that Washington is the better team right now, as they had even more success with their rookie QB in 2024 than Denver did.

Washington is slightly ahead in this race and will be able to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

Commanders win: 26-24 (8-4)

Week 14: Dec. 7 at Las Vegas Raiders

The Denver Broncos will sweep the Las Vegas Raiders for the second year in the NFL - these aren't the Broncos of old, and when you look at the Raiders roster right now, it's just not good, period.

Broncos win 17-14 (9-4)

Week 15: Dec. 14 vs. Green Bay Packers

The last time the Broncos hosted the Green Bay Packers, they won, but that was before Jordan Love broke out. The Packers are going to be a tough game, and this team is truly on the cusp of contention. Green Bay gets the best of Denver here in Week 15.

Packers win 28-20 (9-5)

Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Denver Broncos are now 9-5 for the second year in a row, but they do have a winnable game on their schedule here in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. I do believe the Jags have what it takes to win the AFC South in 2025, but they are a bit behind the Broncos in pretty much every angle.

Denver understands the assignment in Week 16 and leaves no doubt.

Broncos win 35-10 (10-5)

Week 17: Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)

Of course the Denver Broncos are playing the Chiefs in Kansas City in primetime! We predicted a Broncos win against the Chiefs a few weeks ago, but in this game, we have Patrick Mahomes, primetime, and the Chies playing at home.

Denver falls short.

Chiefs win 24-16 (10-6)

Week 18: TBD vs. Los Angeles Chargers*

The Denver Broncos finish up the 2025 NFL Season hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, and depending on of either team has clinched a playoff seed at this point, we could see some rested starters. If Denver is 10-6 entering this game, I would guess they'd have something to play for.

And would the Denver Broncos really drop four games in a row to the Chargers? Despite their divisional struggles in recent years, really ever sin e 2015, Denver has always found a way to beat the Bolts. They end the season on a high note.

Broncos win 31-23 (11-6)

The Denver Broncos finish 11-6 in our game by game predictions for the 2025 NFL Season. That should be enough to get into the postseason for the second year in a row.