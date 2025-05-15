NFL forces Bo Nix to run the gauntlet to avoid immediate disaster in 2025

The Denver Broncos, overall, got a decent shake with their 2025 schedule, but this three-game stretch is going to be flat-out brutal. The Broncos are set to play the entirety of the AFC South and NFC East this year, so they will have some easier matchups on their schedule.

Overall, the Broncos rank about in the middle of the NFL in terms of overall strength of schedule, which isn't too bad after a 10-win, playoff season. This doesn't mean that Denver won't have some tough games, and early in the season, the Broncos and Bo Nix are going to be put through the gauntlet, and that is putting it lightly...

Broncos have brutal early-season three game stretch

Here is a very early-season three-game stretch for the Denver Broncos that truly forces Bo Nix to run the gauntlet:



Week 3: Broncos @ Chargers

Week 4: Bengals @ Broncos (MNF)

Week 5: Broncos @ Eagles

So, yeah, there you go. The Broncos play two of these three games away from home and did lose to two of these teams in the 2024 NFL Season. In Week 3, they are at Los Angeles to face the Chargers, and will immediately return home for a major Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team they lost to late in the regular season last year.

And if that was not bad enough, in Week 5, they are in Philadelphia against the defending Super Bowl champions. This would be against former head coach Vic Fangio, as he is the defensive coordinator of the Eagles. No matter how you slice it, this is a tough stretch for Denver, but they will have some easier stretches for sure.

It would be neat to see Denver win two of these three games, and given how close they played the Bolts and Eagles last year, you wonder if growth from Bo Nix and the offense would be enough to win two of three here?

Only time will tell - Denver can absolutely regress in 2025, and while none of us are rooting for that, it's firmly possible.