Broncos 2025 Schedule Release: One 'neutral' game instead of visiting MetLife

With the full 2025-26 NFL schedule set to be revealed on Wednesday, May 14, some official dates for a few games have already been announced. These reveals include the kickoff game, the black friday game, the Christmas game, and the International schedule, respectively. The expectation is that the primetime games will be announced earlier, and then the full thing. The Denver Broncos already have three confirmed games: Week 1, Week 6, and Week 17.

The first one was confirmed on Monday, specifically the game set to be played on Christmas Day against an AFC West division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. This game is scheduled for Week 17 and will take place at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denver will first host the Chiefs this season (unknown week/date) and then travel to KC in the second-to-last week of the season. Denver's last Christmas game was against the Rams in the 2022-23 season. The second confirmed game for the Broncos was announced early on Tuesday. This particular game is set for Week 6. Specifically, Denver will travel across the pond for a 'road,' but essentially a 'neutral' game against the New York Jets in London, England.

The other confirmed game broke late on Tuesday; the Broncos will play host to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Broncos/Jets in London may actually help the team

Denver was rumored to have an international game in 2025, and now it is confirmed. They will play against the New York Jets on October 12. This game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, not the same stadium where they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars a couple of seasons ago. That one was at Wembley Stadium. It will be the first time the Broncos play in this stadium.

Despite this being listed as a road game for the Denver Broncos on paper, it will not look like it, which will be beneficial for the team. This is because, since it is an international game, fans from all 32 teams will likely go to the stadium to watch the game. So in the end, Denver will have one less 'away/road game' and instead will have a 'neutral game' for their upcoming 2025-26 season.

Regarding their London history, this will be the fourth time Denver plays there. The first time was an exhibition game in 1987. The first Broncos regular season game in the United Kingdom was a loss in 2010 against the San Francisco 49ers, followed by the most recent one, which was a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during the Nathaniel Hackett-Russell Wilson era.

Now speaking about their opponent, Denver has faced the Jets ten times since 2010, five in the last seasons (3-2 win-loss record). The last matchup between these two teams was a very rainy one during the 2024-25 season, where Bo Nix had his first-career regular-season touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton. The Broncos won that game by a 10-9 score, a game played on the road at MetLife Stadium.

It will be interesting to find out how the entire schedule will unfold for the Denver Broncos, but as of right now, the two confirmed dates are October 12 'at' Jets (in London), and December 25 at Kansas City.