The Denver Broncos schedule for 2025 is officially out - when will they play their six divisional games? The Broncos actually have a pretty decent schedule for this coming season. It's not too hard and really isn't overloaded with primetime games.

The late bye week might be a good or bad thing, depending on who you ask, but overall, there is a path to another double-digit win season for this team, which shocked the NFL world in 2024 and scraped together 10 wins.

Let's highlight when they play their six divisional games.

Denver Broncos 2025 Schedule: When do they face their AFC West rivals?

Week 3 - @ Los Angeles Chargers

The first divisional game for the Denver Broncos is hosting the LA Chargers in Week 3. Denver actually got swept by LA in the 2024 NFL Season, so Week 3 presents a great opportunity for them to get a quick 1-0 start in the division.

Week 10 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders (TNF)

Not seeing another AFC West foe for another seven weeks after, Denver is hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. The Raiders are a new-look team with Geno Smith at QB and Pete Carroll as their head coach.

Week 11 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Broncos stay home the very next week and play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. By this point, the AFC playoff picture is firmly in view, so these types of games would begin to be much more important.

Week 14 - @ Las Vegas Raiders

Three weeks later, and after a primetime showdown with the Washington Commanders, the Broncos travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders. Denver was able to win both games against the Raiders in 2024, and this was their first sweep of the team since 2014.

Week 17 - @ Kansas City Chiefs

This is the Broncos Christmas Day game in 2025 - they are in Kansas City against the three-time defending AFC Champions, and depending on how things look, this could be a division-clinching game for one of these teams.

Week 18 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos will again finish the season at home, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 and wrapping up the 2025 regular season.