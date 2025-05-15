Stars align for Sean Payton to get early revenge on Zac Taylor in 2025

The Denver Broncos schedule is out for the 2025 NFL Season, and it might be perfect for Sean Payton to get some early revenge. Late in the 2024 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos got their hearts broken by Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was a dramatic, back-and-forth game, with the Bengals coming out victorious in overtime. THat loss dropped Denver to 9-7 and forced them to win their Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was their second loss in a row and really stung to stay the least.

Well, Sean Payton will not have to wait long to get some revenge on Zac Taylor

Broncos and Bengals slated for early primetime slot

Here is the entire Denver Broncos schedule:

W1: Titans at Broncos

W2: Broncos at Colts

W3: Broncos at Chargers

W4: Bengals at Broncos (MNF)

W5: Broncos at Eagles

W6: Broncos at Jets (London)



W7: Giants at Broncos

W8: Cowboys at Broncos

W9: Broncos at Texans

W10: Raiders at Broncos (TNF)

W11: Chiefs at Broncos

W12: BYE

W13: Broncos at Commanders (SNF)

W14: Broncos at Raiders

W15: Packers at Broncos

W16: Jaguars at Broncos

W17: Broncos at Chiefs (Christmas Night)

W18: Chargers at Broncos

In Week 4, the Denver Broncos welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town in a Monday Night Football tilt, and it really is not a surprise that the league wants to see Bo Nix and Joe Burrow on primetime. The Bengals actually came to town back in 2021 when the Broncos were led by Vic Fangio and Teddy Bridgewater, but the Bengals won that one as well.

The Bengals do tend to start slow under Zac Taylor, so this might be a perfect time for Sean Payton to not get cute and to prove why he is a better coach than Taylor and why the Broncos are absolutely a better team than the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Broncos host the Bengals on Monday Night Football in a very early test in 2025.