Evan Engram will have to wait a long time to torch Jaguars after breakup

The Denver Broncos made their biggest splash of the 2025 offseason on the offensive side of the ball by signing free agent tight end Evan Engram. Engram spent the last couple of years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a stellar 2023 season in which he caught a near-NFL record 114 passes (record is 116).

The Jaguars are under new management this offseason with general manager James Gladstone coming over from the Los Angeles Rams as Les Snead's protegé and Liam Coen being hired as head coach after a stint as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator.

The new regime in Jacksonville decided it was time to move on from Engram despite his abilities as a pass-catcher, instead opting to go a younger route at the position with Brenton Strange.

With the NFL schedule officially being released, the "revenge" opportunity for Engram as a member of the Denver Broncos going up against the Jaguars is going to have to wait. The Broncos don't play the Jaguars until late in the 2025 season.

Evan Engram will have to wait until Week 16 to get revenge on Jaguars

The Broncos close out their 2025 regular season with four straight AFC matchups, including a Week 16 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's how long Engram is going to have to wait to exact any measure of revenge against his former team.

And even if his motivation isn't revenge, every catch against the Jaguars will still feel pretty good.

The Broncos will actually get the chance to. face off against both of Engram's former teams in the 2025 season. Engram was drafted by the New York Giants, who will be coming to Denver for a matchup in Week 7. That game will also mark Russell Wilson's return to Denver, which we were all robbed of last year when Wilson was hurt with the Steelers.

Engram is expected to be a major piece of Denver's offense this coming season. Maybe not 114 receptions, but Engram should be a focal point of the passing game and someone this team relies on for production on a weekly basis as opposed to a secondary target.