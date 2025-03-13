Denver Broncos hilariously beat out LA Chargers for Evan Engram

The Denver Broncos were able to sign free agent tight end Evan Engram, and they beat out the Los Angeles Chargers to do so. Engram was a shocking cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, so he instantly became the best free agent tight end available.

But the Broncos are not the only team that needs help with their weaponry on offense. Heck, they aren't the only team in the AFC West who needs that help. Well, news broke on Wednesday afternoon that the Broncos were able to land Evan Engram on a two-year deal worth $23 million.

Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis also notes here that the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers had similar offers on the table for Engram, but that the veteran TE ended up choosing the Broncos:

Are the Broncos a free agent destination spot now?

How many other seasons in recent Broncos history would a high-profile free agent willingly choose the Denver Broncos over another team? Sure, money talks, but Engram has been in the NFL since 2017, so he's made a good bit of money. It's nice to see that the Broncos were able to close the deal here with a player who is going to catch a ton of passes on this offense.

Sean Payton has talked many times about the 'Joker' role on the offense, and Evan Engram fits this nicely. He's essentially a big-bodied player who can be deployed in the slot or as a bigger wide receiver. Since the start of the 2022 NFL Season, Evan Engram has caught 234 of his 305 targets, which is a catch percentage of 76.7%.

That is an insanely high number over a three-year period. Engram really has done a nice job in recent years at simply catching the passes that are thrown his way, which was an issue for him early in his career. He's got 496 receptions and 4,922 yards, so he's got two big miletones that he'll likely hit in Denver: 500 career receptions fnr 5,000 career yards.

Across a 17-game season, Engram has had a pace of 78 receptions, 775 yards, and four touchdowns. That's the type of production that he'll bring to the Denver Broncos offense, and had he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, many of us would have been a bit worried, as he is a legitimate mismatch weapon, and I am sure head coach Sean Payton already has many ways he wants to use him.