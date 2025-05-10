Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton approaching all-time history in 2025

Courtland Sutton has been with the Denver Broncos since 2018, and he's on the cusp of truly hitting all-time air in 2025. Sutton may have had the best year of his career in 2024, hauling in 81 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.

His receptions were the most he's had in his career. The yardage total was the second-highest, and the eight touchdowns were also the second-highest. While Sutton isn't a consistent no. 1 wide receiver, he did prove himself to be quite clutch time and time again for the Broncos in 2024.

Well, not only did Sutton cross the 5,000-yard mark in 2024, he's also getting closer to some all-time Broncos history

Courtland Sutton could be top-5 all-time in receiving yards in 2025

Right now, the wide receiver ranks 11th in Denver Broncos history with 5,340 yards, right behind Emmanuel Sanders. Well, with another 1,000-yard season, Sutton could truly ascend to as high as fifth all-time, which is currently held by Ed McCaffrey, who had 6,200 yards.

Courtland Sutton actually doesn't even need to have another 1,000 yards to get into the top-5, but let's just say he did hit the 1,000-yard mark to make things easier; he'd then pass Sanders, Haven Moses, Vance Johnson, Riley Odoms, Steve Watson, and McCaffrey to occupy that fifth spot.

Lionel Taylor is fourth all-time with 6,872 yards, which would also be attainable, perhaps in the 2026 NFL Season. Rod Smith, Demaryius Thomas, and Shannon Sharpe are in the top-3. Sharpe's 8,439 yard are definitely still in range, but Sutton is over 3,000 yards away from that total.

The Denver Broncos used a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Courtland Sutton, and if he were to sign another extension with the team this offseason, which seems likely, he would have earned his third contract with the franchise. Can Sutton have another solid year in the 2025 NFL Season?