Denver Broncos strength of schedule for the 2025 NFL Season revealed

The Denver Broncos will look to build on their insanely successful 2024 season. How hard is their schedule for 2025? Every NFL team surely wants an easy schedule, but it simply doesn't work that way. The NFL schedule is essentially on a rotation, as the Broncos are set to face the entirety of the AFC South and NFC East in the 2025 NFL Season.

In 2024, Denver went 10-7 and truly shocked the NFL world, making the playoffs as the seventh and final seed. It was a massive success even getting into the postseason, so we really should not put too much into them getting blown out in the Wild Card Round.

The hope is that 2025 might bring a couple more wins and a legitimate run at the AFC West title, but how easy or hard will their schedule be?

Denver's schedule in 2025 is quite manageable...

All 32 teams' strength of schedule next season 📊 @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/1O4bEFH2cl — NFL (@NFL) May 9, 2025

The NFL posted every team's strength of schedule in order. The Broncos schedule for the 2025 NFL Season is the 15th-hardest in the NFL, which is truly right in the middle. As it pertains to the AFC itself, the Broncos have the 7th-hardest. However you slice it, their schedule in 2025 is just about right down the middle.

Teams like the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have the easiest schedules in the AFC, and teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest. There are always teams who are better or worse than expected, so there is reason to believe that the team's schedule might end up being slightly easier or harder when it's all said and done.

Denver isn't going to have to face a ton of juggernauts in the 2025 NFL Season and have a ton of winnable games on their schedule - as they themselves are among the better teams in the NFL.