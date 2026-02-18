We are less than one month away from the new league year, which means the free agency frenzy is coming up. Specifically, the new league year opens on Wednesday, March 11, at 3:00 PM ET (2:00 PM MT). The legal tampering period starts two days prior. In other words, teams can start talking to free agents on Monday, March 9, and potentially sign them. Deals will become official on the 11th.

Before looking at which Broncos players are set to become free agents, it is important to know that there are three types of free agents. Unrestricted free agents are veterans with at least four seasons in the league who can sign with any team. Restricted free agents can negotiate with other teams, but Denver has the right to match any offer to keep the player.

If the player leaves, the Broncos could receive draft compensation based on the player's value. Finally, exclusive rights free agents cannot negotiate with other teams if their current team makes an offer. In that case, the Broncos can offer a small contract (money-wise), and the player cannot sign with another team. If they do not receive an offer, they are free to sign elsewhere.

Every Denver Broncos player who becomes a free agent in 2026:

Now, that the comparison has been made on the types of free agents, let's take a look at every Broncos player who is set to become a free agent in the upcoming month of March. Denver has 21 free agents in their roster.

Unrestricted Free Agents:

On the offensive side of the ball, the biggest name is running back JK Dobbins. The former Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers running back had a strong start to the season before a season-ending injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football back in November. Dobbins has shown a desire to return, but we will see if they bring him back or let him go.

"I'm a Buckeye and I'm a Bronco" 🥹



JK Dobbins wants to stay in #BroncosCountry and says he was "100% playing in the Super Bowl" if the Broncos won the AFC Championship game pic.twitter.com/wqQZ8YDCgW — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) January 26, 2026

Besides Dobbins, there are six other unrestricted free agents on offense, specifically third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, center Sam Mustipher, fullback Michael Burton, receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, tight end Adam Trautman, and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

On the defensive side of the ball, there are key players set to become free agents. The list is led by defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, whom the Broncos acquired via trade two seasons ago, and inside linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. Besides these three, there is backup safety PJ Locke.

Restricted Free Agents:

There are six Broncos players set to become restricted free agents. Key names are included in this list, starting with nickel Ja'Quan McMillian, one of the best stories on this team. From an undrafted free agent to making a clutch interception in overtime, against the Buffalo Bills, McMillian is a big-time playmaker.

Besides McMillian, the other restricted free agents are: offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, tight ends Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins, and defensive lineman Matt Henningsen.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents:

Finally, there are four exclusive rights free agents, including a key player from this season that just ended. Specifically, All-Pro special teams player Devon Key. It should be a no-brainer for the Broncos to bring him back. Besides Key, the other three players are outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, and running back Tyler Badie.

It will be interesting to see which players the Broncos decide to bring back and which ones are let go. Mark your calendars for Monday, March 9, the start of the NFL free agency frenzy.