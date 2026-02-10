Broncos must re-sign J.K. Dobbins immediately (but not why you think)

The biggest need for the Denver Broncos this coming offseason is at running back, as no team, including Denver, is going to sustain success on offense without fielding an efficient rushing attack. The Broncos did sign J.K. Dobbins last offseason, and in the 10 games he was able to suit up for Denver, Dobbins was on pace to run for over 1,300 yards.

And during those 10 games, the Broncos rushing attack was efficient. However, it's never been a talent issue with Dobbins, but rather a health issue. When Denver brought him onto the team last June, they surely knew this risk and also dipped into the 2025 NFL Draft for more help at the position, snagging RJ Harvey in the second round.

Well, when Dobbins went down, Harvey got the bulk of the carries, and it just did not result in an efficient run game. Harvey clearly excels as a change-of-pace back with high-end receiving ability, so re-signing Dobbins does make sense for that reason, as he's someone who has produced on the Broncos and would likely continue to produce, but there's also a notable hidden reason why Denver has to re-sign the fan favorite.

Denver Broncos would still have a need at RB with J.K. Dobbins back in the mix

Even if the Broncos were to re-sign Dobbins tomorrow, the team would still have a need at the position. If 2025 would tell us anything about how 2026 could go, there is going to be a chance that Dobbins again gets hurt. It's been an unfortunate theme throughout his entire career. He's never played a full 17 games, playing a career-high 15 games during his rookie season.

And as it relates to Harvey, his inability to be a consistent down-to-down running back might not change. Typically in the NFL, running backs hit their stride rather early in their respective careers. While Harvey does bring some juice to the offense, what we saw from him in 2025 could be the type of player he continues to be.

So, unless the Broncos address the running back position even after re-signing Dobbins, the room is going to endure a similar fate as it did in 2025. Denver re-signing Dobbins does force the team to add another player into the mix at the position, and that would likely come in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There are also another good class at the position this year. Players like Emmett Johnson, Seth McGowan, Jonah Coleman, Jadarian Price, Nicholas Singleton, and Kaytron Allen could all contribute immediately into the NFL. In this scenario, the Broncos could then field a running back room of Dobbins, Harvey, and a rookie, not only setting the team up for present production, but also installing some long-term viability in the room.

On the other side of this is the possibility that the Broncos do not re-sign Dobbins, and instead, pursue someone like Breece Hall, who is the best free agent running back on the market and is someone who could sign a healthy deal.

In the event that the Broncos were to sign Hall specifically, the need for another running back might not come until late in Day 3, as Denver would sign Breece Hall as their RB1 and someone who can be an every-down back.

Head coach Sean Payton loves using multiple running backs, so a hypothetical running back room in 2026 featuring Dobbins, Harvey, and a rookie could be an ideal scenario for the unit in 2026 and in years ahead.