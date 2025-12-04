Broncos could have obvious running back solution (but it's not JK Dobbins)

The Denver Broncos made sweeping changes to the run game this past offseason, which included drafting RJ Harvey and signing JK Dobbins in June. Unfortunately, Dobbins is hurt and likely missing the rest of the season, so the Broncos are likely to use Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin as the primary backs.

Well, looking ahead, Denver will have cap space to spend next offseason and could be hyper-aggressive in free agency, as they will likely have extra draft capital and will no longer have Russell Wilson's contract on the books. With the team being in the middle of Bo Nix's rookie deal, there'd be no better time to make another all-in push than these next couple of offseasons.

The Broncos are likely going to make at least one big splash on offense to find a go-to playmaker, and that player could come at the RB position, a very deep free agent class at the moment. Denver's long-term running back solution is actually quite obvious.

Breece Hall could make perfect sense for the Denver Broncos next offseason

Breece Hall is in his fourth year with the New York Jets and is slated to be a free agent in 2026. He's also younger than RJ Harvey which is something. Hall has been one of the best overall backs in the NFL since coming into the league, but he's also suffered a bit on the Jets.

Hall is a 5'11", 217-lb running back, so he's got good size, and he's also good at a little bit of everything. In 12 games with the Jets this year, Hall has rushed for 834 yards and has amassed 309 receiving yards. He's played 52 reguar season games and already has 4,768 yards from scrimmage and 26 total touchdowns.

Thus far, Breece Hall has averaged 92 yards from scrimmage per game, and he's done this playing on one of the worst teams in the entire NFL. He's caught 182 passes for 1,601 yards and has had 699 carries for 3,167 yards.

No matter how you slice it, Breece Hall has been a super productive player in his four years in the NFL. Across a 17-game season, he's averaged 1,559 scrimmage yards. The veteran RB figures to have quite a few teams interested in his services, but you would be hard-pressed to find a better fit than the Denver Broncos.

Right now, according to sportrac.com, Breece Hall projects to land a four-year deal worth about $42.5 million, which is over $10 million per season. If this is all it takes to land a player of Hall's caliber, Denver should do it.

He doesn't come with an injury concern like JK Dobbins would, and he's obviously still a young player despite being in the NFL for four years. He was 21 years old as a rookie and has really only gotten more productive in this league.

If Denver does plan on making at least one big splash on offense this coming offseason, Breece Hall could be that guy.