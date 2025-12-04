Broncos' brutal loss against Chiefs in 2024 has been franchise turning point

The Denver Broncos were 0-2 to begin the 2024 NFL Season, and those who thought the team was going to be among the worst in the NFL that year seemed to be right, but a switch flipped. Denver won three games in a row, got to 3-2, and things begin to point upward.

Well, a few weeks after that, the 5-4 Broncos came into Kansas City and played the defending Super Bowl champions about as tough as any team could in Arrowhead. As we all know, the ending was not what Broncos fans wanted, as the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked.

Since then, though, another switch flipped for the Broncos, and this franchise, quite literally the week after, began winning at such a high level that it's almost hard to believe. While that loss in Week 10 still stings, it's good that it happened, as it gave Denver the necessary callus to get where they are today.

Denver has since gone 15-4 in the regular season since that devastating Week 10 loss

The Broncos dropped to 5-5 with the loss against the Chiefs back in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season. In the team's seven remaining games, they went 5-2, got to 10 wins, and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

And now in 2025, the Broncos have gone 10-2, having not lost a game since September. A 15-4 record averages out to about 13 wins over a 17-game season. During this insane stretch, the Broncos have lost these four games by 7, 4, 1, and 3 points. They've not been blown out but have instead turned into one of the toughest teams to beat in the NFL.

Two of these losses have come against the LA Chargers. The two others were against the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts. Denver is also inching very close to that AFC West title and could clinch it as early as the end of Week 15 action this year.

Losing stinks, period, but sometimes, in the Broncos' case, a loss can be a springboard for something bigger, and that's been the case. Denver has actually beaten the Chiefs twice in a row since that loss and have a three-game win streak against them at home.

They've established residency atop the AFC and don't appear to be going anywhere. Not only that, but the Broncos also have a legitimate chance at winning the Super Bowl this year.