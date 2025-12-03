Broncos' blockbuster wide receiver trade in 2026 is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos are clearly in need of a go-to weapon on offense. The team's roster is among the best in the NFL, and that is simply a fact at this point in time. Now sitting at 10-2, the Broncos are one of just two teams in the league with double-digit wins.

And by the end of Week 15, they could already have the AFC West wrapped up. Overall, things are going swimmingly for the team, and over the bye week, we saw this team lock-up key players like Wil Lutz, Luke Wattenberg, and Malcolm Roach.

Denver is getting some of the to-do list done early, so in theory, they could enter the 2026 NFL Offseason ready to make multiple splash moves, and the most obvious area to make such a move is on offense, as the team still has that need present. With the team having a good amount of cap space, no longer having Russell Wilson's deal on the books, and likely having extra draft picks when Vance Joseph gets a head coaching job, the Broncos will be rich in resources, and it could set up something special...

Denver Broncos could be a logical destination for Drake London if the Falcons explore trade options

Broncos' Twitter/X legend XanB21 had this to say recently about the Broncos and their offseason plans:

Gut feeling is the Broncos will be extremely aggressive in acquiring an elite skill player in the offseason. I think they see a window and want to capitalize on Nix's rookie deal



Not sure how tenable a Jefferson trade is for the Vikings with his dead cap but that level of player — Xan (@XanB21) December 1, 2025

To an extent, they also have no choice but to acquire such a player, as they seemed to have some level of interest in guys like Stefon Diggs and Jaylen Waddle, but they struck out. I am also of the opinion that they would have taken Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft had he still been there.

Well, a logical candidate who could be on the move is Drake London, the Atlanta Falcons' star wide receiver, and there is an obvious connection with London and the Broncos:

Keary Colbert recruited him at USC so I can see that — Xan (@XanB21) December 1, 2025

Both London and Broncos' WR coach Keary Colbert were at USC at the same time, in the 2019-2021 seasons. Colbert coached the WRs as USC, so this is a clear-as-day connection. Another obvious reason why the Falcons could look to trade London is because they do not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Falcons' GM Terry Fontenot traded the pick to the LA Rams during the 2025 NFL Draft, and with the Falcons being in a rougher spot, they would surely love to get back into the first round. Denver is likely finishing with a pick in the mid-20s or later, and that could be a good enough deal for Atlanta to trade London.

Drake London is in his fourth year with the Falcons. He's racked up 301 receptions, 3,852 yards, and 21 touchdowns. He's averaged 90 yards per game this year, which is a career-high figure. London is also a big-bodied WR and can win with his physical frame.

He's the prototypical WR1 in the NFL, and the Broncos simply do not have someone of London's caliber on their roster right now. He has never finished a season with fewer than 866 receiving yards, which he had as a rookie.

There are honestly so many legitimate reasons why this could be a good fit for the Denver Broncos, and why it's a realistic target for them in 2026.