Bo Nix's Week 13 performance is even more impressive than you might think

The Denver Broncos found themselves in a shockingly tight game in Week 13. The Washington Commanders came into this game as one of the more injured teams in the NFL and just collapsing. They were 3-2 at one point earlier this year, but Jayden Daniels being hurt for a majority of the season has not helped things.

And, roster-wise, Washington just doesn't have special players. On paper, this should have been a blowout for the Broncos, but many said that Washington was a better team than what their record indicated.

It was a back and forth affair for Bo Nix and the Broncos in what clearly turned into a tight game. Well, when you think about what went on during the game, Nix's performance was probably a lot better than you might think.

Bo Nix carved up a Dan Quinn defense despite not having a run game

Nix didn't really put up jaw-dropping stats, as he went 29/45 for 321 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The interception he threw to Bobby Wagner was a flat-out horrendous decision, as Wagner just sat in the empty space and didn't do anything but catch the ball.

Outside of that, though, Nix played an excellent game. He had an outstanding touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton as he was falling down and led a marvelous overtime touchdown drive, hitting Evan Engram for a 41-yard gain.

Throwing for over 300 yards in any NFL game is massively impressive, but not only did Nix do this, but he did it against a Dan Quinn defense, one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL, and it was without a consistent run game.

The leading rusher for Denver was RJ Harvey, who had just 35 yards on 13 carries. For the most part, when team's cannot run the ball consistently, they have to abandon it a bit and are forced to throw the ball. Well, when a defense keys into that, they can pin their ears back and prevent any sort of dropback passing game from developing.

This is precisely why Nix's performance was so impressive, as he carved up an NFL defense without a consistent run game, and doing this away from home and on primetime makes this even more impressive. Once again, when Bo Nix needed to come through for his team, he did, and the Denver Broncos all of a sudden find themselves 10-2 and with the second-best record in the NFL.