The Denver Broncos are one of the best teams in the NFL and are just one of two teams that have double-digit wins this year. They could be one of the first teams in the NFL to officially clinch a playoff spot and are in great position to win the AFC West this year.

It's been a wild season for the NFL thus far, as the parity is at an all-time high, and it really feels like anyone can win the Super Bowl this year, including the Broncos. Denver still has five regular season games left, and nothing is guaranteed, but there really is only one other team in the NFL in a better position than the Broncos.

Well, one of the biggest developments of the season has been the falloff from the Kansas City Chiefs, and their updated playoff odds following Week 13 is downright laughable.

NFL Next Gen Stats give Chiefs just a 33% chance to make the playoffs in 2025

Here are the playoff odds for the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Next Gen Stats:



Broncos: 99%

Chiefs: 33%

Kansas City is only the 10th seed in the AFC right now and absolutely do not control their own destiny. Even if the Chiefs win out, there is still a chance they miss the playoffs, which has become a guarantee for this team for over a decade now.

In fact, since the start of the Patrick Mahomes era back in 2018, the Chiefs have at least made it to the AFC Championship Game each season. They're the three-time defending AFC champs and were still seen as a top team in the NFL coming into this season.

However, the roster is average at best, and some of the free agency and NFL Draft misses by GM Brett Veach have contributed to this mess. At this point in the season, teams are what their record says, so the Chiefs being 6-6 is precisely who they are this year.

The Broncos having 66% better odds to make the playoffs right now is hilarious, and this could be a major turning of the guard here in the AFC. Denver has significantly more talent than KC, and their NFL Draft hits are going to help the team sustain success for the long-term.

George Paton's vision has really taken shape these past couple of seasons, and it could end in something truly special this year.