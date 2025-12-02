3 free agents who could help Denver Broncos earn #1 seed in AFC playoffs

With the Denver Broncos being 10-2 on the season, the time is now to look to the free agency market to find some help for the stretch run. This is even truer when you look at the team's backfield, as JK Dobbins is likely missing the rest of the season.

And since then, the run game has suffered. Fortunately, the Broncos do have some options on the open market at the RB position and at other positions as well. If now isn't the time to be aggressive and make a push, when would it be time?

Denver has a legitimate chance at winning the Super Bowl this year with how the season has shaken out thus far. Let's dive into three free agents who could help Denver earn the #1 seed for the AFC playoffs.

These three free agents could help the Denver Broncos earn the #1 seed in the AFC

Elijah Moore, WR

Elijah Moore actually visited the Broncos on Monday:

Veteran WR Elijah Moore is visiting the Broncos. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2025

Moore, 25 years old, was a second-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. Across his first four seasons with the Jets and Cleveland Browns, Moore averaged 603 yards and three touchdowns across a full 17-game season.

His yardage totals from 2021-2024 were the following:



2021: 538

2022: 446

2023: 640

2024: 538

He's proven to be a solid contributor in a WR room and could be a veteran option for Denver down the stretch. Given they have visited with him, there is obviously a chance he signs with the team.

Zack Moss, RB

Not yet 28 years old, Zack Moss, as recently has the 2023 NFL Season with the Indianapolis Colts, had 794 yards and five touchdowns, averaging a solid 4.3 yards per carry. He began his career with the Buffalo Bills and also played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

In total, Moss has rushed for 2,318 yards, 16 touchdowns, and has averaged 4.2 yards per carry over 61 regular season games. He's also similar in size to JK Dobbins, so the Broncos would get some size in the RB room.

Honestly, with the Broncos missing out on Dameon Pierce, I would be a bit shocked if they did not sign a RB, and Zack Moss is the best remaining option.

Jamaal Williams, RB

Jamaal Williams played for the New Orleans Saints in 2023 and 2024. Back in 2022, he led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns and also added 1,066 yards back with the Detroit Lions. Williams began his career with the Green Bay Packers and carved out a nice role for himself as a high-end RB2.

In total, Williams has rushed for 4,122 yards and 32 touchdowns. He's a big-bodied RB and also has some functional ability as a pass-catcher, so this signing could also make some sense, too.