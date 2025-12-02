Tony Dungy just made a shocking Bo Nix-Patrick Mahomes comparison

With each passing week, it seems like the Denver Broncos truly have someone special in Bo Nix. The Broncos are now 20-9 in the Nix era, which began in the 2024 NFL Season. Denver has already hit their win total from 2024 and are in a prime position to earn a top-2 seed in the AFC.

They are still in a solid position to earn the first overall seed in the AFC, even with the New England Patriots winning in Week 13 and getting to 11-2. A huge reason why Denver has gotten to where they are is the greatness and development of Bo Nix.

Nix has had to will this team to victories this year and is a primary reason why Denver is 10-2 and why this team has won nine games in a row. Some are still uncertain about the QB, though, and claim that he really isn't all that good and is being carried by the defense. Well, Tony Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach, just made a major comparison between Nix and Patrick Mahomes, one of the best QBs to suit up.

Do the Denver Broncos have the same team profile as the dynasty Chiefs?

Here is what Dungy said before the SNF showdown between Denver and Washington, and, as it would be, Bo Nix had to come through in overtime to help Denver win:

Tony Dungy summed up the Broncos perfectly yesterday before SNF:



"They’re the best team in the AFC right now. Outstanding defense and they’re clutch on offense.”



"The defense feels like all they have to do is keep it close and Bo Nix will win it for us. They used to say that… pic.twitter.com/7ialALKGxm — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 2, 2025

These are pretty bold words from Dungy, who knows a thing or two about clutch QB play. Dungy coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts, going 139-69 in the regular season and 9-10 in the playoffs. he won the Super Bowl with Indy in 2006 and coach for a couple more years after that.

For someone of his knowledge and expertise about the NFL, it's quite something to hear him say this about Bo Nix. One huge reason to believe in Nix and the Broncos going forward is that we're seeing Denver's young QB come through in clutch moments while still very much in his development.

Nix has yet to hit 30 career regular season starts, and many QBs really do not hit their stride until years three or four. The Broncos are likely wrapping up the AFC West title here in the coming weeks, which would be their first since the 2015 NFL Season.

And with how wide open the NFL is right now, what is stopping Denver from winning it all this year?