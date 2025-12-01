3 reasons why the Denver Broncos can win out in the 2025 regular season

The Denver Broncos are 10-2 on the season and have now won nine games in a row, and they continue doing it in dramatic fashion. The Broncos had a shockingly competitive opponent in the Washington Commanders take them into overtime.

If it wasn't for a batted pass by Nik Bonitto, Denver is 9-3 and in a much different situation. Well, with five games left, the Broncos might only have to win one more to earn a playoff spot, but are likely needing to win, if I had to guess, at least three more to clinch the AFC West division title.

Let's talk about a few reasons why this team can win the rest of their regular season games.

3 obvious reasons why the Broncos can win out in the 2025 regular season

The one-score game success is clearly no fluke

The Denver Broncos were 1-2 at one point in the regular season. Those two losses came against the Colts and Chargers on game-winning field goals as time expired. Since then, Denver has not lost a one-score game and obviously have not lost since those two weeks at the beginning of the season. The Broncos were, frankly, atrocious in one-score games in 2024, but the script has totally flipped. Since we're this far into the season, teams are who they are.

It's clear that the Broncos are going to struggle with penalties - that's been the case the entire season, but they've also consistently displayed great things like closing out these one-score games, getting to the QB, and Bo Nix having clutch moments.

Beatable teams are on the remaining schedule

The Denver Broncos face each of their division rivals once more and also have contests against the Packers and Jaguars. The Broncos are better than all of these teams and can beat them. As I said earlier, teams are what they are at this point. Heading into Monday Night Football, there is only one team with as many wins as the Broncos.

Every team the Broncos have left on their schedule have major flaws, and it's just a fact. The Raiders are totally inept, the Jaguars have had up-and-down QB play, the Packers have played down to some opponents this year, the Chiefs have an average roster and are bad in one-score games, and the Chargers lack key depth and have a bad offensive line.

The teams Denver has left are all beatable.

The elite defense is still elite

The Broncos' defense had a bad game against the Washington Commanders, but the unit is still elite and among the best in the NFL, period. One game doesn't change how good the defense is. It's clear that Commanders' offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had a near-perfect plan of attack against Denver, as even Marcus Mariota was able to thrive in it.

The unit has come through more times than not this year and is the best team in the NFL at getting to the QB, which is huge. Simply put, the elite defense is going to be able to close out the deal here down the stretch. It's what they've done all year, and there is no indication the unit won't be able to continue doing this.