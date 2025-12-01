Key Broncos free agent signing finally breaks through in big Week 13 win

When the Denver Broncos entered free agency last spring, the most talk centered on their need for a significant offensive weapon. Many different names were thrown around, both in the draft and via free agency. Sean Payton landed on Evan Engram, and many assumed he would be a focal point of their offense.

When Engram landed in Denver, the term "Joker" was immediately attached to him, and talking heads around the league wondered how strong a season he could put into a Payton system. Through the first two-thirds of the season, Engram was fairly safely a disappointment in Denver. He hadn't crossed the 50 receiving yards plateau and was used more as a safety net than an explosive weapon or matchup nightmare.

On Sunday night in the nation's capital, the Broncos offense finally needed to go out and win the team a game for the first time in 2025. The likes of Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton did their part, but it was clear the Broncos were going to need a big performance from at least one more receiver. What Engram gave them was not just a big performance, but it also won the Broncos their ninth game in a row.

Evan Engram finally broke out as Sean Payton's "Joker" in Week 13 win over Commanders

The Broncos have had no issues pushing the ball towards Evan Engram this season, but the results just were not there. On Sunday Night Football, Engram was targeted nine times, hauled in six of those targets, and compiled 79 receiving yards on the night. Especially in overtime, his ability to be a horrendous matchup for linebackers and secondaries was on display for everyone to see.

Engram finally broke out for the Broncos, and it couldn't have come at a better time. First, the Broncos desperately needed a big win on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Chargers remain just two games behind the Broncos in the division, and locked up an easy win over the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Secondly, the Broncos' offense is in need of a dynamic element to their group, especially after the injury to JK Dobbins. Denver appears to be leaning more towards extensions of the running game as opposed to replacing Dobbins, and that could heavily feature Engram.

The Broncos gave Engram a two-year deal this past summer, but the situation might have been trending towards him being cut after this season before his breakout last night. The Broncos have just four games remaining before their playoff push begins; a healthy and productive Engram could make the difference between a deep playoff run and an early exit in January. Look for the Broncos to look to build off Engram's breakout in their Week 14 matchup in Las Vegas.