Latest Broncos' win could prove this team has what it takes to win it all

The Denver Broncos never seem to make it easy, and that was the case here in Week 13. The Broncos faced off against the Washington Commanders, another team coming off their bye week. Both squads were as well-rested as you could ask for this late in the season.

And I guess to an extent, I should not be all that surprised that the team was in a close game with the now 3-9 Commanders. The one thing that makes the 2025 season a lot different than previous years is just how much parity is present.

It does seem like 'anything can happen on any given Sunday,' and that was the case here in Week 13. It seemed like the Broncos had their shot at defeating Washington in regulation, but it took nearly the entire overtime period to seal the deal. With another high-stakes win, is it time to admit that the Denver Broncos can win it all this year?

The Denver Broncos have the makings of a Super Bowl champion in 2025

You might not agree, but another one-score, high-stakes win keeps the winning streak alive, keeps the Broncos in the driver's seat for the no. 1 overall seed, and proves that this steak and this team are not a fluke at all.

Most NFL games nowadays are going to be competitive like this, and the Broncos do have the best record in the NFL, so they are sitting prettier than 30 other teams at the moment. They have continually shown to be among the best teams in the league in this high-stakes games, but this one going into overtime and developing how it did felt a bit different.

The Broncos are now 8-2 in one-score games this year, with the two other wins coming in blowout fashion against the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys earlier this year. When something keeps happening week after week, it's a part of a team's DNA, good or bad.

When the playoffs roll around, the Broncos are going to be in these high-stakes, one-score games. Well, they've proven to be the best team in the NFL in these games, so I find no reason to believe that they won't be able to come through on bigger stages.

You might think this is a stretch, but I think we've seen a ton of evidence on the field to suggest that this team has everything and everyone it needs to win the Super Bowl.