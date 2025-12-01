4 winners (and 1 loser) from Broncos' escape act vs. Commanders in Week 13

The Denver Broncos have become the NFL's version of the Cardiac Kids in 2025, winning their 8th one-score game of the season in a thrilling 27-26 overtime game against the Washington Commanders.

It wasn't exactly the beatdown many in Broncos Country had hoped for with the team coming off of a bye week, but it certainly beats losing. The Broncos are now 10-2 on the season, they've found a variety of ways to win nine straight games, and they have a chance to be in sole possession of the top seed in the AFC by the end of Monday night if the Patriots lose to the New York Giants.

Who were the team's biggest winners (and unfortunate losers) from the overtime win against the Commanders?

Bo Nix, Nik Bonitto lead Broncos' biggest winners in win vs. Commanders

Broncos winner: Bo Nix, quarterback

Let's quickly address the interception Nix threw in this game to Bobby Wagner, a really brutal play considering it seemed like Nix just didn't see Wagner out there at all, throwing the ball right to him. However, up to that point, and after that point, Nix played a pretty great game.

The Broncos scored on four of their first five possessions in this game, and Nix came through in some huge moments for the team. When the Broncos needed to get points on the board before the end of the first half, Nix drove the team right down the field and made one of the most insane throws we've seen this season.

Bo Nix somehow keeps the play alive to Courtland Sutton!



DENvsWAS on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/vF27JLuilQ — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2025

Nix has the clutch factor, and he showed it in overtime for this team as well. The Broncos received the kickoff in overtime and took the ball right down the field for arguably their most impressive drive of the entire game, a quick touchdown drive where everyone looked dialed in from the first play.

Nix had 321 yards passing overall and the touchdown to Courtland Sutton. Even though you can be critical of the fact that the offense didn't score touchdowns early, and didn't put the Commanders away when they had chances in the second half, this was still a great performance from Nix.

Broncos winner: Nik Bonitto, EDGE

We really don't have a ton of great things to say about the Denver Broncos' defense after that game against the Commanders, but Nik Bonitto made the game-saving play on a two-point attempt by the Commanders to try and win the game.

The Commanders had their way with Denver's defense pretty much all night, and it looked like they had drawn up yet another great play to get the two-point conversion in overtime to win it. Nik Bonitto simply shut it down.

If Bonitto doesn't make this play, all of Broncos Country is waking up on Monday with a foul taste in their mouths, wondering what could have been. Thanks to this play, the winning streak stayed alive and the defensive performance was at least somewhat redeemed.

On top of this play, Bonitto also had a sack against the Commanders, bringing him up to 10.5 sacks on the season. The Broncos hadn't had a pass rusher with double-digit sacks since 2018, and Bonitto has now done it in consecutive years.

Broncos loser: Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator

The Denver Broncos came into this game against the Washington Commanders with the best and most consistent pressure rate in the NFL as a defense. There's no way the Commanders should have had as good of a plan for the pass rush as they did, at least not without Vance Joseph making necessary adjustments.

It felt like the Broncos had abandoned their aggressive identity in this game, and it also felt like they were rusty. Some of that was to be expected with Pat Surtain making his first appearance in a handful of weeks, but Vance Joseph has to come under a little fire in this game for the coverage breakdowns and issues this team had making plays on the ball all game.

Again, it felt like an abandonment of identity for a unit that has been so great about being aggressive, forcing quarterbacks to eat the ball and take sacks, and getting off the field on money downs. The Commanders converted eight third-down attempts, and all three of their fourth down attempts. They had three red zone touchdowns.

This is not the Denver defense we saw before the bye week.

Broncos winner: Evan Engram, tight end

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram made one of the biggest plays of the game with a 41-yard catch and run in overtime, but this was maybe his best game as a Bronco overall so far this season.

Engram led the Broncos in targets (9), catches (6), and receiving yards (79) against the Commanders, proving he is unquestionably the big-play threat this team envisioned when they signed him. You could sense that there was a concerted effort during the bye week to get Engram more opportunities, because he can really help unlock a lot of things for this team down the stretch.

Nix to Engram gains 41!



DENvsWAS on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/ujJUyhwiwQ — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2025

The play Engram made in overtime was precisely what Broncos Country thought they were getting from the jump. Not that every play Engram makes has to be a huge 41-yard catch and run, but more of this. More of him beating linebackers over the middle and creating in space after the catch with his speed. It was great to see him get going, and there's plenty more where that came from.

Broncos winner: RJ Harvey, running back

The Denver Broncos' running game is not exactly "rolling" at this point, but RJ Harvey continues to take some encouraging steps forward each week this season.

Against the Commanders, Harvey led the Broncos in total touches (16) and finished the game with a pair of touchdowns to help seal the victory. His second rushing touchdown obviously came in overtime, but Harvey also had the drive starter on that touchdown drive in overtime on a catch over the middle of the field for a first down.

The rookie is impressive, and if we could see the full arsenal of his skill set in a single game, the sky is the limit. Keep in mind, this is one of the most explosive players on the team who already has multiple huge runs this season. We need a game where RJ Harvey gets about 25 touches and just gets to go off.

He's now up to eight total touchdowns on the season.