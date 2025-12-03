Browns learning a harsh Jerry Jeudy lesson Broncos fans already knew

The Denver Broncos have remade the wide receiver room in recent years, as previous players like Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and Jerry Jeudy are long gone, but the team has brought in young players like Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant.

Right now, the room is still a work in progress, but we're seeing guys like Franklin and Bryant show some flashes of being something. Courtland Sutton is the go-to guy in this room, but as Broncos fans have seen, the room as a whole is still just OK, as the absence of a legitimate no. 1 is clear.

Well, when the Denver Broncos took Jerry Jeudy back in the 2020 NFL Draft, the hope was that he could become the WR1 for the team, but the total opposite happen, and the Broncos had enough following the 2023 NFL Season. Denver traded Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, and after a career year in 2024 making the Broncos look silly, Jeudy has been borderline unplayable in 2025.

The Jerry Jeudy antics are coming to a boil in Cleveland

Not only has his on-field performance been subpar, but his attitude now seems to be a huge issue here, and it seems like he is just sick and tired of being on the Browns at this point:

"Just get Jerry Jeudy out of here. It's not just his poor play. His attitude sucks too. He's on the sideline barking at Shedeur--he's a rookie in his second start, why don't you try to pick him up? I'm done with Jeudy."



Jeudy has become a cancer to the team, it's clear to anyone… pic.twitter.com/BqS9ZOKGtm — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) December 1, 2025

In 12 games this year, Jeudy has been targeted 80 times, but he has just 35 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown. He's averaging just 35.1 yards per game, which is a career-low for him, and he's catching just 43.8% of his targets, which is truly an unplayable figure.

In the five years before 2025, Jeudy was catching 60.1% of his targets, which is a workable statistic, but it's cratered here in 2025. His passer rating when targeted this year is just 38.6, which is about the passer rating a QB gets for spiking the ball into the ground each play.

Furthermore, Jeudy already has 22 drops in 29 games for the Browns. In 57 games for the Broncos, he had 18 total drops. No matter how you slice it, Jeudy has been a very inefficient player for the Browns, and it's really been a harsh lesson that Cleveland has had to learn.

The move to trade Jeudy wasn't necessarily a popular one at the time, but he's a forgotten player at this point, and the Broncos have been thriving without him.