Ranking the Denver Broncos biggest needs approaching the 2026 NFL Offseason

The Denver Broncos were on the doorstep of Super Bowl LX without their starting QB, running back, and two of their top three wide receivers. This team is a well-oiled machine and could enter the 2026 season as the best team inthe AFC.

Had Bo Nix been in the lineup for the AFC title game, the Broncos absolutely would have beaten the New England Patriots, but that's not how the NFL works sometimes. The good thing here is that Nix is expected to be back by, roughly, May, so his status for 2026 appears to be stellar.

Before we get there, though, the Broncos have to embark on free agency in March and the 2026 NFL Draft in April. It's there that the team can really improve this roster and fill key needs, but what needs are the biggest for Denver?

Ranking the Denver Broncos biggest needs for the 2026 NFL Offseason

5. OT and DL depth

The Denver Broncos need some quality depth along the trenches, and the idea here is that this depth could eventually develop into future starters. The defensive line is a bit undersized and honestly need a more of that. The Broncos still appear to be a bit soft against the run. Adding some big-bodied rotational players really makes sense.

The offensive line got their rear ends kicked in the AFC title game, and while the unit is incredibly talented, it's clear that Bo Nix might be covering up for some OL issues that we didn't really see with him in the lineup. Getting some key OL depth with future starting potential is a need.

4. A complete, in-line tight end

When is the last time the Denver Broncos had a legitimate, in-line tight end? It's been a while. This is a huge need approaching the offseason. Sure, Evan Engram is a fine option for another year, but he's not offering much in the way of blocking. It's a bit insane that the Broncos failed to get one of the many draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft, but here we are.

With a decent free agency class and a solid NFL Draft class, there is no excuse - Denver has to find a complete tight end for this offseason.

3. At least one more notable starter at ILB

Both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are free agents in 2026, and if you ask me, the team cannot go forward with the LB room they had in 2025. Dre Greenlaw could also be cut. The Broncos need at least one more notable starter at the position if they plan on keeping Greenlaw, and I'd even have this same opinion if Strnad was re-signed and Greenlaw was still in the picture. A new face is necessary.

2. No. 1 wide receiver, however that looks

No. 1 wide receivers come in all shapes and sizes, and whatever player the Broncos covet at this position, it has to be upgraded. Some have clamored for the team to eventually trade for Jaylen Waddle. Others have said AJ Brown would be a good move. Denver may scour the trade market to see who is out there, as no. 1 receivers typically don't hit the free agency market.

The Broncos' offense will remain stagnant until a notable wide receiver upgrade is brought in, and especially one who does not have drop issues like some in the current room.

1. A legitimate RB1 who can run between the tackles

Games in the NFL are typically won by teams that can run the ball better. The Broncos were sporting a top run game with JK Dobbins in the picture, but Dobbins suffered a foot injury, which knocked him out for the rest of the season. And it's not that Dobbins wasn't the type of player Denver needed - he was, but he just cannot stay healthy.

The Broncos could perhaps have interest in someone like Breece Hall. He's an every-down back and an efficient runner. Kenneth Walker III is also a free agent and someone who fits this mold. Simply put, the Broncos need a running back who can carry an RB1 load and tote the rock 15-ish times a game.

The run game was a primary reason why the Broncos' offense suffered this year. Finding an answer at RB is a non-negotiable.