Bombshell report hints Bills blocked Sean Payton's secret OC target just in time

Sean Payton needs a new offensive coordinator, and this insane report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport might have shown his hand entirely. With the Broncos looking for a new offensive coordinator, they could also be looking for a potential offensive play caller for the first time since hiring Payton as head coach. It is now entirely possible that Sean Payton could be giving up play-calling for the first time as a head coach, and it could have major ramifications on the Broncos' offense.

Context for the #Bills hiring Joe Brady as HC: He was a wanted man.

— Brady was very high on the #Ravens list for OC.

— Sean Payton wanted Brady as OC, perhaps even with play-calling.



Instead, the #Bills make sure he stays. https://t.co/CmbMsZ9MxC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2026

According to the NFL's Ian Rapoport, Payton had an eye on new Bills head coach Joe Brady as a potential offensive coordinator replacement for Joe Lombardi, potentially even giving up offensive play-calling details. Payton has never given up play-calling duties before in the NFL, and could do so for the 2026 season in Denver. With a potential exit of Davis Webb looming over their heads, this could create an avenue for him to stay.

If Payton truly does not want to lose Webb, he could find himself in an interesting situation over the next few weeks. Although the Broncos are going to need to go through a true interview process, they need to move quickly on this. If Denver truly values Webb, Payton has the makings of a deal to keep him in town after dismissing Lombardi.

With the report from Rapoport, it is clear that Sean Payton is willing to give up play-calling to an extent. Payton has never shown any willingness to do this before, but at this stage in his career and with some of his recent comments, it might finally be time for Payton to consider it. If he does, it might create a perfect scenario in Denver.

With Lombardi now out of town, the Broncos have an avenue to promote Webb to offensive coordinator. Some have speculated, including myself, whether Webb would need to obtain play-calling duties or not to consider staying in Denver over taking a head coaching gig. With a now clear path to play calling duties, this could help create a marriage between the Broncos and Webb that lasts for a few more seasons.

If Payton feels as highly of Webb as he seems to in some of his public comments, he would give up play-calling for Webb. In doing so, he can keep him in the building while also allowing Payton to take on a more active role in the rest of the team. This idea makes perfect sense for all sides, and the Broncos need to make sure that it comes to fruition.