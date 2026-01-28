Broncos GM George Paton made a promise fans will love ahead of offseason

The Denver Broncos are stapped with a ton of resources to explode in the offseason. The team no longer has the Russell Wilson dead cap lingering over their heads. How the dead cap worked is simple - the team absorbed $85 million in dead money across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, taking on the larger hit of $53 million in 2024 and $32 million in 2025

Officially, the Broncos are no longer 'paying' Wilson when the league year ends. The team can turn the page from that mistake and move onto the 2026 offseason, where the cap is in a great spot, and where the team has the NFL Draft resources as well to make some moves. Last offseason, the team had key needs on the offensive side of the ball at WR, TE, and RB, and unfortunately, those three needs still exist.

But the bright side here is that the Broncos cemented their status as a Super Bowl contender and nearly made it to the big game while missing the starting quarterback, starting running back, and two of their top three wide receivers. Heck, a top-10 starting safety in Brandon Jones was out, too. Anyway. George Paton had his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday and really made a blunt but encouraging statement about the state of the roster and the offseason plans.

George Paton very plainly says that the Denver Broncos will be aggressive in filling needs

And, to be blunt here, what else do you want George Paton to say?

George Paton: "We'll be aggressive in filling these needs" — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 27, 2026

Well, there you go - you heard it from Paton himself. The main largely in charge of building this roster clearly wants, and intends to be aggressive. This is a great thing to hear, too, as the Broncos really have no choice.

The team has kind of backed themselves into a corner, but in a good way. The Broncos are right on the cusp of a Super Bowl, and with their inability to fill key offensive needs in prior offseasons, the need only ticks up in urgency.

We could see this team swinging a major trade for a weapon upgrade and even a dip into the free agency pool for more help. This could be the case on the defensive side of the ball as well. All in all, the Broncos will be aggressive this offseason - you can take that to the bank.

But how aggressive is definitely not yet known.