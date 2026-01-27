Sean Payton sent hilarious warning to Davis Webb with Raiders job lurking

The 2025-26 season is unfortunately over for the Denver Broncos, which means its onto the offseason and a whirlwind of change. That will obviously include players on the roster, but what's really in focus right now for the Broncos is the coaching staff.

How much of the 2025 staff will Sean Payton be able to retain going forward, and will he lose key assistants like defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb? Right now, it feels more likely he'll lose the latter than the former.

Davis Webb has drawn significant interest from teams around the league and appears to be a finalist for one job, in particular: The Las Vegas Raiders. Sean Payton was asked about that at his end-of-season press conference and had a hilarious warning for Webb.

Sean Payton makes Davis Webb a promise if he leaves Broncos for Raiders

Sean Payton on if Davis Webb lands int the AFC West: "It would be a pain in the ass for him" — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 27, 2026

Payton is, at the end of the day, the ultimate competitor. He took a one-year hiatus away from coaching, only to return with his fire burning brighter than ever before when he took over the Denver Broncos. He has spoken about how certain things have caused him to drive circles around the stadium as he stews over decisions made over the course of a game, even in wins.

He talked about regretting the decision to go for it on 4th down in the AFC Championship, because more than anything, this man hates losing. Even more than he loves winning.

Payton is not surprised that coaches on his staff are getting looks from other teams. In fact, he finds it more concerning when no other teams want to interview his coaches as opposed to the idea of having to figure out how to replace them.

But make no mistake about it -- he's going to try and embarrass you if you leave for a division rival. And that's exactly the mentality you should have as the head coach of the team. You root for your coaching disciples to have success as they rise through the ranks (as Payton noted regarding the Bills hiring his old padawan Joe Brady), but you embrace the opportunity to compete against them if they leave.

That's the business of the NFL. And Payton was laughing when he said this, so it's all from a place of good-natured competition, not him taking himself way too seriously. Payton has a good sense of humor and obviously isn't fazed too much by the idea of losing one of his top assistants, even to a division rival.

And perhaps that mentality will help him retain Webb. Payton noted earlier this offseason that there are certain jobs that consistently become available in the NFL world, and there's a reason for that. That job with the Raiders has been a constant revolving door, so Webb -- or anyone else -- needs to be careful what they wish for.